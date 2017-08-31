5 Most Popular Fruit Bearing Trees and Their Benefits

The sapodilla fruit tree is known to have originated in Mexico. Photo Credit: Istock3. Indian Gooseberry (Amla)
Indian Gooseberry is a tree originating in India. They grow in dry areas along the Western and Eastern ghats and mostly prosper in northern states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttrakhand. The citrus fruit is prized for its healing qualities in Ayurveda and it is one of the best sources of Vitamin C
. Amla comes in varying shade of yellow, green and sometimes orangish-red. They’re in acidic and supremely astringent in taste. They also contain calcium and chromium which is known to be good for diabetics.
