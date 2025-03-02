Fasting has been practised for centuries for various reasons—whether for religious purposes, detoxification, or weight management. Many believe that giving the digestive system a break helps cleanse the body, boost metabolism, and improve overall well-being. From intermittent fasting to prolonged fasts, different approaches come with their own set of guidelines. Of course, fasting is not just about avoiding food; it is also about what you consume when breaking it. Some people think that consuming anything, including caffeine-rich foods or drinks, after fasting has no impact on the body. But how true is this? Let us find out.





Can You Consume Caffeine To Break A Fast?

If you experience digestive or hormonal issues, drinking coffee or other caffeinated products first thing on an empty stomach may not be the best idea. According to nutritionist Olivia Hedlund, consuming coffee on an empty stomach can trigger a stress response in the body, which might increase cortisol levels. This can cause feelings of anxiety, even if it temporarily boosts energy. This is because coffee's acidic nature can be harsh on the stomach, potentially causing discomfort for some.

However, fitness coach Ralston D'Souza has a different take. He explains that drinking coffee stimulates stomach acid production due to its caffeine and chlorogenic acid content. While this might trigger acidity in some, there is no strong scientific evidence suggesting that drinking coffee with food significantly reduces these effects. The impact varies from person to person, so it is best to observe how your body reacts and adjust your caffeine intake accordingly.

How Should You Break Your Fast?

Whether you practise fasting or intermittent fasting, caffeine is something you should avoid when breaking your fast, according to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda. The expert suggests breaking intermittent fasting with 200ml of warm water mixed with a teaspoon of clarified butter or a squeeze of lemon. This helps nourish the digestive system and prepares it for food.

Here Are 5 Things To Have On An Empty Stomach After A Fast

If you are looking for foods to help break your fast or ways to improve digestion and metabolism, choosing the right options is key. Nutritionist Neha Parihar recommends these five foods that support overall well-being and weight management:

1. Soaked Almonds or Walnuts

Rich in protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients, soaked almonds and walnuts improve digestion and keep you full for longer. They also support brain function and metabolism, making them great for overall health.

2. Amla Shot

With its high vitamin C and antioxidant content, amla aids detoxification, boosts metabolism, and supports digestion. A shot of fresh amla juice not only helps with weight management but also enhances skin health.

3. Eggs

Eggs are packed with protein and other nutrients that will nourish your body after a break from food. You can have it in the boiled or omelette form.

4. Warm Turmeric and Black Pepper Water

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting properties, and when combined with black pepper, its benefits are enhanced. Drinking this mixture before a meal may reduce bloating and support fat loss.

5. Chia Seed Water

Chia seeds are rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein. A glass of chia seed water provides an instant nutrient boost before your first meal of the day.





