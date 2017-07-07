6 Vegetables That Are a Must-Have During Monsoon

Highlights Monsoon is here, giving us respite from the sweltering heat

Experts have long been recommending to eat seasonal vegetables so as to enjoy their freshness and utilise their nutritional value fully. According to our expert Nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini, "Monsoons may be good, but they bring along a lot of infections. For example, green leafy vegetables are no-no in this season considering they have excess bacteria during this period and can make you prone to various health hazards." It is very important to boost your immunity in monsoon as you have maximum tendency to fall sick during this time. Eating healthy vegetables will help boost immunity system and further will keep you healthy.

Here are some vegetables suggested by Dr. Saini that are a must to add in your daily diet -

1. Lauki (Bottle Gourd)

Bottle gourd or lauki has long been touted as one of the best and healthiest vegetables during this season. It is rich in dietary fiber, both soluble and insoluble, helping with maintaining a healthy digestive tract. Apart from this, it has iron content and is rich in vitamin B and C, further helping in anti-oxidative actions. It is also a low-calorie diet, which helps in keeping your tummy light.



Karela or bitter gourd may not have a great taste, but it sure has innumerable benefits. It is a rich source of vitamin C, which helps boost immunity, further helping you to keep fit during this season. It also has strong antiviral properties for a health boost.



Tinda or Indian squash is not only a healthy vegetable, but is yummy too. You can try so many variations of it. Its numerous health benefits include anti-inflammatory agents which control and prevent bloating, acidity and heart burn and keep the digestion process smooth. It is high in fiber content and keeps bowel disorders at bay.

4. Parwal (Pointed Gourd)

These striped green vegetables have many health benefits that can help you keep hale and hearty and get you through this season. Monsoons generally make us prone to cold, cough and headaches; this wonder vegetable helps you with keeping them at bay. It is rich in various antioxidants, Vitamin A and C, which help in boosting the immune system.

5. Tubers

Tubers like potato or sweet potato make great vegetables during monsoons and are harmless. They are safe to eat and are less prone to giving birth to bacteria. So, you can eat them around this time without having to worry about their benefits.



Teasel gourd or Kantola are green coloured cactus like vegetables that have an array of health benefits. Rich in proteins, iron and fiber, it helps keep your stomach in good shape during the monsoons by strengthening the functioning of your digestive tract and keeping infections at bay.

Wash these vegetables at least two to three times under running tap water to remove any possible dirt or chemical. Ensure, whatever you are eating is clean; avoid eating too much from outside, especially street foods that are more susceptible to causing infections.