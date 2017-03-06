7 Amazing Fish Oil Benefits: From Heart Health to Gorgeous Hair
Fish oil is derived from the tissues of certain types of fish. It can be consumed as part of your daily diet or as a dietary supplement. ‘Oily’ fish like Salmon, Tuna, Herring and Mackeral are known to be reliable dietary sources. A lot of has been researched and written about the benefits of Fish oil in recent years. But first, let us understand what is at the heart of all the health benefits Fish Oil is credited with.
What Makes Fish Oil Healthy?
While ‘fat’ may be a bad word these days, it is safe to say not all ‘fats’ are bad for us. Fish oil is one such example. The rich presence of Omega-3 fatty acids is what makes fish oil healthy. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fatty acids that the human body is unable to produce on its own. The two main omega-3 fatty acids are Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA).
But Why is Omega-3 Such a Necessity?
The human body cannot make Omega-3 fatty acid; we have to depend on external sources of this essential fatty acid either through our diet or through dietary supplements. Research suggests that Omega-3 helps the body produce chemicals that, in turn, help control inflammation in the body. The anti-inflammatory property of Omega-3 is what’s further linked to the many health benefits of fish oil.
Vegetarian sources of Omega-3 include flaxseeds, walnuts, broccoli, spinach edamame (a type of green soybeans)
Benefits of Fish Oil
1. Helps Prevent Risk of Heart Disease
One of the remarkable benefits of fish oil is its ability to promote heart health and protect it from heart diseases. Omega-3 also helps balance the negative impact of Omega-6 fatty acid. Omega-6 is found in food products like eggs, poultry and cereals. Too much Omega-6 in the body can make the blood thicker than it should be – promoting formation of clots linked to heart diseases. The presence of adequate amount of Omega-3 in the body helps control this.
Asthma is a condition in which your airways narrow and get inflamed. It makes breathing difficult and triggers coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. While for some asthma is a minor problem but for others it can be a major problem that interferes with daily activities and may lead to a life-threatening asthma attack. Since Omega-3 helps with inflammation of the airways, experts believe a diet rich in this essential acid could be beneficial to patients of Asthma.
(World Asthma Day 2016: Home Remedies to Treat Asthma)
3. Depression and Anxiety
A number of studies have suggested that levels of Omega-3 are lower in the bloodstreams of those suffering from depression. It is therefore suggested, for those suffering from depression, to increase their intake of Omega-3 fatty acid. While more research is underway in this area, initial results suggest that Omega-3 helps improve the effectiveness of some anti-depressants as well.
(Omega-3 Rich Diet May Keep Joints Healthy)
4. Can Prevent Arthritis Pain
Studies suggest that omega-3 could rescue pain and stiffness related to rheumatoid arthritis. A diet high in fish oil may also boost the effectiveness of anti-inflammatory drugs.
5. Good for Those Suffering from ADHD
Children suffering from ADHD have difficulties concentrating and are known to have shorter attention spans. While Omega-3s do not provide a cure for ADHD, they are certainly important for brain function and development.
6. Improves Vision
Fish oil is known for improving eye vision also it helps in avoiding age-related muscular degeneration. Omega-3 fatty acids make the tiny blood vessels of the eyes stronger and healthier. Consuming fish oil is also known to help those suffering from dry eyes.
7. Good for Hair Care
Since omega-3 has anti-inflammatory properties, fish oil helps in opening up the hair follicles and promoting hair growth, thereby making up for daily hair loss. Also, since Omega-3 is a healthy fat, it prevents dry and flaky scalp.
