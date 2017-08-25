8 Anti-Aging Foods for Men to Keep them Youthful and Healthy!

Highlights With growing age and time, our body starts to deplete

metabolism rate goes down and chances of various ailments start to develop. Not only do wrinkles show signs of ageing but the body starts to become weak too. Diet plays an important role in dealing with signs of ageing and slowing the process down while keeping you healthy. While none of us can stop the clock, we can definitely delay it by eating certain foods that can help improve our skin, energy levels and overall health.

According to Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Health Coach Shilpa Arora, "Some of the foods that are rich in phyto-nutrients, omega-3 fats, lycopene, vitamin C and others should be added in your daily diet to keep young."

We list down some of the most effective anti-aging foods for men suggested by Nutritionist Shilpa that will help them to keep young -

1. Tomato

Load up on tomatoes as it is rich in lycopene, a phytochemical that helps to keep your body youthful and healthy. It helps in strengthening the skin by inhibiting the activity of collagenases, which are enzymes involved in the breakdown of collagen in your skin. Lycopene also protects your body from effects of harmful toxins.



2. Fish/Fish Oil

Fish or fish oil is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids that aid in the healthy functioning of body cells and further combat inflammation. It also has high quality digestible protein that improves your skin texture and lessens the fine lines. It brings down the blood sugar level which is one of the primary causes of ageing. Include fish in your daily diet and see the desired results.



3. Nuts

Nuts have undoubtedly been the best bet for a healthy life and should be a part of your diet. They provide all the necessary vitamins and nutrients required for the body to keep young. Include cashew nuts, almonds and walnuts that help you meet omega-3 requirements.



Berries like strawberries, blackberries and blueberries are rich sources of important antioxidants including flavonoids. These flavonoids consist of anti-ageing properties. They are highly concentrated with vitamin C which helps to make collagen stronger, further minimizing wrinkles and skin discolouration.



Ginseng has anti-ageing properties; packed with phyto-nutrients, it helps get rid of free radicals in the body and further stimulates and activates the skin's metabolism. It also helps to make your skin firmer, diminishing fine lines and wrinkles on the face and other body parts.



Green tea has long been touted as the herbal drink that not only helps in building your metabolism but also in making you look younger. It is a rich source of a compound called catechin polyphenols that works harmoniously with other chemicals in the body to make you look younger.



Yogurt is an excellent source of protein and is low in calories. The friendly bacterium present in yogurt helps in improving digestion. It is also rich in riboflavin, phosphorus, calcium and vitamin B12. Adding yogurt to your daily diet is a healthy option.



Avocado is an excellent source of vitamins B and E that provide complete nourishment to the skin. Vitamin E assists in promoting healthy skin. The glutathione present in avocado helps in slowing down the process of ageing in men.

