8 Benefits of Peppermint Tea: From Inducing Sleep to Aiding Weight Loss and More!

The best part about peppermint tea
is that you can grow your own peppermint at home and use it to make a concoction. Even better, you wouldn’t require any rocket science to prepare yourself a cup of it every day. Here’s how you can make it-
- Boil at least two cups of water in a pan
- Take about a handful of mint leaves and tear them.
- Add the leaves depending on how strong a tea you would want.
- Let the water boil for a few minutes. Don’t strain the water right after you turn the burner off. Let the water soak up all the goodness of mint.
- Now strain it and pour it in a cup or mug. If you wish to add some more taste to your tea, you can add a hint of honey into it. Remember, you must add honey only after you have made the tea; you should never cook honey.
Peppermint tea is a health tonic, so ditch your milk tea and make yourself a cup of goodness and stay healthy.