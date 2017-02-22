8 Incredible Benefits of Tuna: Heart Health, Weight Loss and More

Highlights Tuna is a popular saltwater fish with a distinctive taste

The fish is a powerhouse of essential nutrients such as omega-3

From heart health to beautiful skin, it has many benefits

species and are found all over the world oceans such as blue fin, yellow fin, bullet tuna, to name a few. The life of tuna fish varies from three to five years though some are known to have lived for more than two decades. They are comparatively easy to catch, and goes in the making of delicious dishes like steaks, salads , burgers, and the like.There are eight species of tuna, all of which are nomadic, which means that they keep migrating. They are easily found in temperate and subtropical waters of Atlantic Ocean, black waters and the Mediterranean Sea. They are supplied to all the parts of the world especially Japan and Australia, and are now also listed under the category of endangered species as they are hunted persistently throughout the year.The fish is a powerhouse of essential nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids , potassium, magnesium, iron, vitamin A, B6 and B12, and as such is beneficial for health.We all know that consuming fish is healthy and provides multiple benefits, from improving the eyesight and hair quality to keep the heart healthy. Here’s listing out the benefits of including tuna in your regular diet -Tuna comprises omega-3 fatty acids, which help in bringing balance in the blood vessels thereby reducing cholesterol in the arteries. As such, the heart is able to efficiently carry out its function of pumping blood throughout the body, maintaining good health.Tuna is rich in potassium, which is known for lowering blood pressure. Omega-3 fatty acids in combination with potassium bring an anti-inflammatory effect to the cardiovascular system, which in turn benefits us by lowering blood pressure , risk of stroke and heart attacks.Tuna is rich in manganese, zinc, vitamin C and selenium, which help in strengthening the immune system. These antioxidants protect us from diseases like cancer by fighting the free radicals - the by-products of metabolism on the cellular level.Weight is a major issue faced by majority of people these days. We all like eating tasty food but also maintain a slim figure . Tuna provides us good taste while balancing our calories since it’s low in fat content and rich in proteins and nutrients.Tuna contains Vitamin B which is a major component in strengthening bones. This vitamin makes the bones stronger and protects them from injuries like fracture.The Vitamin B complex in the fish helps in keeping our skin healthy. It contains a protein called elastin which gives a smooth tone to our skin.Antioxidants from the tuna meat fight cancer cells. Studies have shown that regular consumption of tuna helps in eliminating the risk of breast and kidney cancer.Tuna not only improves your metabolism rate but also increases the functionality of your organs which keeps your body energetic, active and healthy.

