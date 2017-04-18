8 Indian Wonder Berries and Their Health Benefits You Don't Want to Miss!

Sarika Rana | Updated: April 18, 2017 13:48 IST
1. Mulberry (Shahtoot)
2. Grape (Angoor)
3. Gooseberry (Amla)
4. Cape gooseberry (Rasbhari)
5. Blackberry (Jamun)
Jamun or Indian blackberry is known to be one of the best berries in India. An Indian native, jamun is a beautiful tropical tree that lives up to more than a hundred years. According Macrobiotic Nutritionist Shilpa Arora, "Jamuns are deep purple in color majorly because they are small in size and all the color is concentrated at one place." The commonly found purple fleshed jamuns taste both sweet and sour and are savored with a dash of salt sprinkled on them. The dark colour basically comes from the presence of anthocyanins. These antioxidants fight free radicals in the body and protect you against many ailments including hypertension, diabetes and even cancer.
6. Strawberry
7. Kanta Berry (Kanntam)
This rare berry which is also known as kanntam originates from the Konkan region. Kanta berry is a tiny purple colored fruit and has a white sticky substance on the skin. "It is also found in yellow color and are generally eaten raw as a fruit and not cooked. It has a pungent taste, a lot similar to amla," shares Health Expert Shilpa Arora.
8. Zara Berry
Zara berry is primarily grown in Goa and is sold in the local markets. It is a blackish-purple fruit with green seeds inside. The fruit is sweet tasting. The inner green seeds are known to be eaten as a delicacy in Goa. According to Nutritionist Shilpa Arora, the health benefits of zara berries may be similar to that of jamuns because of the dark purple color that they have and the presence of antioxidants. The flavonoids help control diabetes, blood pressure and keep your cholesterol levels in check.