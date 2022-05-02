The world is finally waking up to the harsh realities of climate change. People have started doing their bit to cut back on waste and reduce consumption in order to do their bit for the environment. Gone are the days when we would simply take all our spoilt fruits and vegetables and chuck them into the trash. Bloggers and chefs are now coming up with new and unique methods of taking leftover or spoilt ingredients and using them to create brand new recipes and dishes. Recently, one such video caught our attention. A viral recipe showed how leftover or spoilt berries could be used to make 'fruit leather'.





The viral recipe was shared on Instagram by popular author and food blogger Carleigh Bodrug, who goes by the handle @plantyou. The clip has received over 16 million views and 718k likes since the time it was posted. "Berries looking a little brown? Throw them in a blender with some chia seeds and dehydrate them for amazing fruit leather - anyone else remember fruit roll ups," wrote the blogger in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the full video of fruit leather here:

Thus, if your berries are going brown or may get spoilt soon - try and make the fruit leather recipe that has now gone viral on Instagram. You will end up with a yummy snack that you can binge on, anytime and make good use of leftover berries too. Further, it'll remind you of the Aam Papad or sticky fruit roll-up candy that was such a hot favourite during our childhood days.

Here Is The Full Viral Recipe For Fruit Leather By Blogger Carleigh Bodrug:

Ingredients:

3 cups berries

1 tbsp chia seeds

2 tbsp maple syrup (optional)

Method: