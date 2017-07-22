Are You Skipping Breakfast? You Must Read This!

Highlights Doctors removed more than 200 gallstones from a womans gut

The woman skipped Breakfast for eight years straight

Breakfast is considered an important meal of the day

Various studies show that breakfast helps in restoring glucose levels, an essential carbohydrate required for our brain functions. Most of us tend to miss out on this meal in a hurry to get to office or meet other schedules forgetting how critical it is to have breakfast which provides us energy to get through the rest of the day.

Breakfast helps kick start your metabolism, so eating food sets in motion in a variety of biological processes associated with digestion and storage of nutrients. If you do not have time to have your breakfast, we have brought you a list of breakfast options that are lesser on calories and high on health quotient. Take a look.

1. Oatmeal Dalia

Dalia is a broken cereal or broken wheat and is commonly used in India in various delicacies. Oats are super nutritious and offer numerous dietary benefits. Being a complex carbohydrate with high fiber content, it releases glucose gradually, therefore making a great meal for mornings.

2. Quinoa Pancakes

If you have some leftover quinoa, just whip up a batch of fluffy pancakes and top them with berries and maple syrup and we are sure you would love to gorge on to this delight more often. This breakfast meal offers folate, protein and loads of fiber to keep you energised all day.

3. French Toast and Musk Melon Salad

All you egg lovers have so many breakfast options, one of them being French toast with musk melon salad. Muskmelons not only provide enough sugar for the day, but also keep you energised.

4. Omelette in a Mug

A quick recipe for all the egg lovers is omelette in a mug. All you need to do is add eggs, onions, tomatoes, chili and some herbs and let it cook in a microwave. You will get your energiser for the day and will also keep you fuller.

5. Muesli with Muffins

Oats combined with crumbled muffins, fresh fruits, nuts, milk and honey is heavenly. You wouldn't want to miss out on your daily dose of nutrition which is too good to forget.