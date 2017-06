Mithilesh Andeywala has a variety of omelette options. Photo Credits: Ankita Bindal

Mithilesh Andeywala is a humble food cart, which provides no sitting space but you will still find quite a big crowd surrounding the stall. People come here to relish their delicious egg creations, which they roll out nonstop from evening to midnight. All their dishes are pocket friendly, and as such the stall is a hot favourite among youngsters.

Mithilesh is known among the locals for unique, flavourful omelette recipes. Photo Credits: Ankita Bindal



Omelette, the staple breakfast dish cooked flat, stuffed or folded, is everyone’s favourite. So much so that every now and then you will find someone sprucing it up to reinvent a dish. A case in point is the Kulcha Omelette. The famous Punjabi bread that is traditionally eaten with chola is teamed with egg instead to present a delicious treat at Mithilesh Andeywala , a small food joint in Tilak Nagar. Kulchas are made from flour dough rolled into a flat, round-shaped bread, and baked in an earthen clay oven until golden brown.The great thing about eggs is that they pair effortlessly with various other dishes or ingredients. You can break it in while cooking noodles or rice, in veggie dishes such as Shakshuka, to make rolls, French toasts , so on and so forth. But for a desi twist, here’s presenting the Kulcha Omelette, which is a fitting meal in itself. You can savour it anytime, especially when in need of a quick meal.(Also Read: Is Eating Eggs in Summer Bad for Your Health? The menu broadly offers omelette, half fry, bhurji, Kulcha Omelette, rolls and toasts. You can try different types of omelette here – desi ghee , cheese, paneer, chicken, and others, but it is the Kulcha Omelette that seems to be their hottest selling item. So what’s so special about it?(Also Read: 10 Healthy Omelette Recipes butter to sizzle before the beaten eggs hit the pan so that the omlette is crisp on the outside but soft inside. He then places the kulcha on it and cooks it till it’s golden. “I came up with this idea about 4-5 years ago and since then it has been a hit among the localites of the area,” shares Mithilesh. It is cut into slices and then served with lip-smacking chutney to add to the flavour.The omlette is perfectly made too, soft and custard like, golden yellow on top and delicate and creamy in the centre, oozing with butter. It is served with a sweet and tangy sauce.Where: Shop D-3, Fateh Nagar, Jail Road, Tilak Nagar, DelhiPrice: INR 160 for two people (approx.)