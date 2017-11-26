Happy Cake Day: 5 Most Indulgent Chocolate Cakes You Must Try On This Special Ocassion

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: November 26, 2017 15:21 IST
1. Chocolate Fudge Cake
The smooth and creamy fudge cake made denser and buttery with addition of more chocolate is one culinary marvel we can't get enough of. They say Chocolate was the food of Gods, and a bite into this heavenly goodness would explain to you just why! This cake day delve in the silky goodness and thank God for chocolate!
(Also Read:10 Best Easy Cake Recipes)
2. Chocolate Truffle Cake
You saw this coming, didn't you! One of the most favourite chocolate cakes across the country, the dense and moist chocolate cake layered with a creamy, dark chocolate ganache with additional topping of chocolate flakes has been your companion through times good and bad. The silky chocolate melting in your hands as you bite into the soft and moist goodness is one messy affair we don't mind anytime of the day.
(Also Read:Top 10 Birthday Cake Recipes)
3. Chocolate Chip Cookie Layer Cake
What happens when you bring together the indulgent chocolate cookie with chunky chocolate chips! A chocolate explosion! Moist chocolate cake layered with chocolate cream, loaded with finely crumbled cookies and chocolate chips, you won't mind ditching your diet for this sinful indulgence.
4. Choco Lava Cake
The soft spongey cake holding a molten chocolatey surprise inside is an instant mood lifter. A visual and culinary treat out and out, we feel there can't be a better start to your winters than indulging in the gooey goodness of a choco lava cake. You can try making one for yourself with this simple recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani.
5. Chocolate Pound Cake
The British High Tea staple is every sweet lover's dream come true. Buttery and dense pound cake drizzled with chocolate glaze and topped with chocolate flakes is a treat you just can't say no to.
Happy Cake Day!