Weight Loss: 7 High Calorie Foods You Must Avoid to Lose Belly Fat
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: November 29, 2017 15:30 IST
There are no shortcuts to weight loss. It is a gradual process that requires persistence and will power. Moreover, if you think sweating it out in the gym is the trick - you're totally wrong. Weight loss and being able to sustain it requires a combination of regular exercise and a good diet plan, especially if you are looking to get rid of the stubborn belly fat. A lot of times we are unable to meet our weight loss goals because of eating the wrong foods. So, if you want to fight belly fat and lose weight in a healthy way, take this advice. Here's a list of seven high calorie foods that provide little nutrition and can hinder your weight loss.
Highlights
- Deep fried and greasy chips may ruin your weight loss plan
- White bread contains more calories than your body needs
- ou end up gaining a whole lot of liquid calories from fruit juices
1. French fries and potatoes chips: While potatoes are wholesome and filling, turning them into deep fried and greasy chips may ruin your weight loss plan. According to the United States Department of Agriculture Research Service, 100 grams of French fries contain a whooping 312 calories and you know that it is extremely hard to keep your hands off them.
(Also read: 5 Ways to Make Healthier French Fries)Deep fried and greasy chips may ruin your weight loss plan. Photo Credit: Istock
2. White bread: The main ingredient in white bread is refined flour or maida which is stripped of its all nutritional qualities during the processing. Refined grains such as pasta, rice and white bread are more likely to lead to fat accumulation than whole grains. They contain more calories than your body needs and the excess gets stored as fat in the body. Moreover, since white bread is not filling, it can spur hunger and make you consume more calories through the day.
White bread contains more calories than your body needs
3. Fruit juices: These may seem unassuming but you may end up gaining a whole lot of liquid calories from fruit juices (both fresh and packaged) and drinks such as fizzy beverages and soda. Fruits are full of natural sugar and turning them into a juice makes their sugar content more concentrated. Juices also barely have any fiber to balance the high sugar content. Switch to vegetable juices if you are concerned about the calories.
You end up gaining a whole lot of liquid calories from fruit juices. Photo Credit: Istock
4. Refined or added sugar: Desserts with refined sugar and ice cream are the worst enemies for your belly. Refined sugar is known to increase fat accumulation in your adipose (fatty) tissue. Simply put, it directly affects the fat tissues in your stomach. Added sugar only provides empty calories and is not filling at all. Beware of the added sugar in your breakfast cereals, granola or protein bars and even in packaged flavoured yogurt. These may scream 'low fat' but they could be full of added sugar.
Refined sugar is known to increase fat accumulation
5. Alcohol: Alcohol adds more calories to your day than carbs and proteins. It not only increases your total calories consumed but also negatively impacts your sleep and your motivation to exercise which can lead to weight gain. Moreover, it is believed that alcohol in your system is known to make it harder for your body to burn the fat that's already there. Beer seems to be the most notorious out of all the types of alcohol, while an occasional glass of wine may be enjoyed. As per USDA data, 100 ml of beer contains 43 calories and that of vodka contains 231 calories. So, say no to vodka shots!
Alcohol adds more calories to your day than carbs and proteins.
6. Processed meats: Not only are processed meats such as bacon, sausages and ham high in calories due to high sodium levels but they are also packed with unhealthy fats. Being a source of fats and calories, these can wreak havoc with your system and make you gain unnecessary weight. They are also high in unsaturated fats that are bad for your heart and overall health.
They are also high in unsaturated fats that are bad for your heart
7. Salad dressing and sauces: Adding salads to your diet could be a wise decision but not if you are using packaged salad dressings. Skip the store bought salad dressings and sauces that are full of salt, sugar and cream that increase their calorific value. Opt for light homemade dressings instead made with lemon juice, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, orange juice etc.
(Also read: How to Make Salad Dressings at Home)Skip the store bought salad dressings and sauces
Keep these diet busters at bay, stick to your plan, be patient and you'll start seeing the results.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.