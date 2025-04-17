Protein is often called the building block of life — and with good reason. It plays a role in muscle repair, hormone production, and even helps keep your skin and hair in good shape. Still, despite knowing this, most of us end up skipping it in at least one meal. Sometimes it is because of a rushed breakfast, other times it is a carb-heavy dinner. We have all been there. And while it might seem like your body is handling things just fine, is that really the case? Have you ever paused to think about what protein deficiency can actually do to your body? Let us break it down.





Also Read: Is Protein Powder Bad For You? Nutritionist Explains

How Much Protein Do You Really Need In A Day?

Your protein intake depends on several things — age, weight, fitness, how active you are, and if you have any health issues. According to nutritionist Deepti Jain, "The adult RDA (recommended dietary allowance) for protein is 0.8 to one gram per kg of weight, also depending on the kind of physical activities you have in your routine. A 65kg adult would need somewhere between 52-65 grams of protein per day."

What Really Happens When You Skip Protein From Your Meals

According to nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, missing protein in your meals can slowly harm your health. Think of it like this: you need one cup of protein every day. If you skip protein at breakfast and have some later during lunch or dinner, you might assume it adds up. But no, it does not. You have still not reached your full daily protein requirement. And this gap, when it happens regularly, can lead to real damage. The expert explains that every time your meal lacks protein, your body pulls it from your muscles and bones instead. Over time, this makes them weaker and age faster. This is why having protein-rich food in every single meal is essential to reach your protein goals.

How To Help Your Body Digest Protein Better

Even if you are eating the right amount of protein, your body needs to digest and absorb it well to actually benefit. These simple steps can help make that happen:

1. Chew Your Food Well

Digestion actually starts in your mouth. Saliva and enzymes begin breaking down food from the first bite. Chewing properly breaks food into smaller bits, making it easier for your stomach and intestines to handle.

2. Include Digestive Enzymes In Your Diet

If your protein digestion feels off, add enzyme-rich foods to your meals. Think honey, bananas, mangoes, and papaya. These contain proteases — enzymes that break protein into amino acids that your body can use.

3. Stay Hydrated

Water is key for digestion. It helps your stomach maintain the right balance of fluids and enzymes. Drinking enough water — especially before meals — helps break down food better, including protein.

4. Keep Your Gut In Good Shape

A healthy gut helps break down and absorb protein efficiently. Add prebiotic and probiotic foods like yoghurt, kefir, and other fermented foods to your diet to support digestion and gut health.

5. Manage Your Stress Levels

Stress can mess with digestion. Try to eat in a calm setting. Sit down, take a few deep breaths, and be present with your meal. It puts your body in the right “rest and digest” mode.





Also Read: Can Protein Help Regulate Your Blood Sugar Levels? Expert Reveals The Truth





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.