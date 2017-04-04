Maca Benefits for Men: 7 Amazing Benefits Of The Peruvian Superfood
Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: April 04, 2017 18:20 IST
Maca root is a significant part of the Peruvian culture. It has been growing in the pristine altitudes of the Andes Mountains in Peru for over 2000 years and yet it is only now that the healing powers of Maca have been recognized throughout the world and its become popular beyond Brazil. It is also called the ‘Peruvian Ginseng’ for the same reason. Maca belongs to the same plant family as that of broccoli, radish and watercress. Traditionally used as an aphrodisiac, Maca is rich in fibre, calcium, iron and amino acids. It is known to boost fertility in men, reduces stress and increases stamina.
Highlights
- Maca roots grow in the high altitudes of Andes Mountains in Peru
- Maca comes in the same plant family as that of broccoli and raddish
- Apart from increasing fertility, Maca reduces stress & increases energy
Here are seven amazing benefits of maca for men which you probably didn't know.
1. Boosting fertility and testosterone levels
The roots of Maca have been traditionally consumed by the natives of high Andes of Peru to boost fertility and sexual health since ancient times. According to a study published in the Journal ‘Andrologia’ in 2002, it was found that 40 percent of men who consumed maca supplements for three months reported an increase in virility around week eighth to twelfth. On the other hand, the group which was given a placebo registered no such such increase. Maca is believed to increase sperm formation, production and mobility in men. Black maca is considered to be more effective as compared to the Red or Yellow Maca.
2. Energy booster
Maca’s impact on your energy levels, mood, and stamina has been widely recognized in the field of sports and athletics. The probable reason behind this is Maca’s ability to stabilize blood sugar levels, which determines our energy levels. Maca plays an important role in maintaining adrenal health which further impacts your energy and mood positively.
(Also read: 6 Homemade Energy Drinks for Post Workout Refreshment)
3. Prostate health
One of the most common old-age problems faced by men is prostatic hyperplasia, which is a condition where the prostate gland is enlarged. Studies have shown, that consuming maca may help in reducing the enlargement of the prostate. Maca is believed to act on androgen receptors in the prostate, thereby preventing the binding up of hormones which leads to prostate enlargement.
4. Regulates hormones
Maca roots are rich in amino acids that happen to be one the building components of hormones. Maca roots contain 20 amino acids out of which 8 are essential amino acids, which help in the production of regulatory hormones in men.
5. Muscle building
Maca is also touted to have incredible muscle building properties being rich in bio-active proteins that promote natural muscle growth. Maca roots comprise of 18 percent of proteins, which makes it a popular supplement among body builders and athletes. Along with muscle strength, it boosts energy and improves exercise performance and endurance too. Be sure to consult your doctor or an health expert before you decide to take any supplements.
(Also read:Foods That Help Increase Muscle Tone)
6. Increases memory retention and learning power
Maca has been widely used by the natives of Peru to enhance the cognitive ability of their children Significant animal studies have showed a hike in memory power and concentration after maca consumption. Maca is known to regulate the hypothalmas, situated just above the pituitary gland which plays a key role in balancing energy and focus.
(Also read:How to Relax Your Mind & Manage Stress: 7 Simple Ways)
7. Good for bone health
Oestoporosis is a bone-thinning disease that often strikes the elderly. The bone mass and bone tissue tend to wither as you grow old, and your overall bone-health is affected. Rich in calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium and silica, Maca makes your bones stronger and prevents the risk of bone-related ailments.
However, some studies have warned against the consumption of Maca if you happen to have thyroid. It is important to check with your doctor before you decide to consume maca and also the safe dose for your health.
