5 Home Remedies For A Dark Neck: Make Your Skin Tone Even!

Highlights We generally pamper our face with facials, but not neck

Baking soda is very helpful in removing dirt and dead skin cells

Potato is said to have bleaching properties that may lighten skin

Too much sun exposure and exposure to pollutants and excessive usage of chemical-laden skincare products may be few causes of a dark neck. In some cases, it can be due to poor hygiene.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar For Dark Neck

Apple cider vinegar tends to balance the pH level of the skin, giving it a natural glow. It removes dead skin cells. The presence of malic acid in the ACV makes it a great exfoliator.

All you need to do is take 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and 4 tablespoons of water and mix them well. Apply this solution with a cotton ball and leave it for 10 minutes. Once it is done, rinse it off with water. Repeat this process every alternate day. Make sure you moisturize your skin after you have applied ACV as it can make your skin dry.



Apple cider vinegar tends to balance the pH level of the skin​

Baking soda is very helpful in removing dirt and dead skin cells and further promotes circulation. Apart from this, it also nourishes your skin from within.

Take 2-3 tablespoons of baking soda and enough water to make a smooth paste. Apply this paste on the neck and let it dry. Once dried completely, scrub it off using wet fingers. Now, rinse the area with water. Moisturize your skin well. Repeat this every day till you see effective results.



Baking soda is very helpful in removing dirt and dead skin cells ​



3. Potato Juice For Dark Neck

Potato is said to have bleaching properties that may lighten the skin to a considerable extent. It also helps remove the dark patches and makes your skin tone even.

Take a small potato and grate it. Now squeeze all the juice out of the grated part. Apply the juice on your neck and let it dry completely before rinsing it with lukewarm water. You can repeat this twice every day.



Potato is said to have bleaching properties that may lighten the skin



4. Make An Ubtan For Dark Neck

The traditional ubtan is generally used to brighten and lighten the skin tone. Moreover, the many compounds in it help in reducing pigmentation and make your neck skin glow. The flour used in the mixture helps exfoliate the skin, absorbs impurities and tightens pores.

Take about 2 tablespoons of besan, a dash of turmeric, half teaspoon lemon juice and rose water. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to get a paste of medium consistency. Apply the paste on your neck and leave it for about 15 minutes until it dries. Rinse if off with lukewarm water. You can apply this at least twice a week.



The traditional ubtan is generally used to brighten and lighten the skin tone​



5. Yogurt For Dark Neck

Yogurt has natural enzymes that act with the acids in lemon to give the desired results. It further nourishes the skin and makes it smooth.

Take 2 tablespoons of yogurt and a teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix the two ingredients and apply it on the neck. Leave it for about 20 minutes before rinsing off with water.

