What's the first thing that comes to your mind when we say cooking essentials? Many of you will surely say 'cooking oil'. You will find different types of cooking oil in the market, each having unique characteristics, benefits, and uses. While some are best for deep-frying foods, some are used just for marination. That's not all. The use of cooking oil also differs from place to place, depending on the type of recipe. For example, the Southern part of India witnesses major dominance of coconut oil, whereas people in the Eastern region use mustard oil in most of their foods. Then there are options like groundnut oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, and the list goes on. Let's agree, it can be confusing at times. Fret not, we have made things easy for you.





In this article, we will introduce you to three major cooking oil options, which according to health experts, are essential in every kitchen setup. Nutritionist and health coach Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to explain, "No one oil is complete. It's important to use a variety in your kitchen." Hence, she got us the best options to go for on a daily basis. Let's take you through.





3 Essential Cooking Oils You Need In Your Kitchen:

Option 1. A2 Cow Milk Ghee:

Benefits:Ghee has always been considered a superfood due to its extensive health benefits. As per Lovneet Batra, the high concentration of butyric acid in cow milk ghee helps promote gut health by supporting the growth of healthy bacteria in the digestive system. It is also known to prevent inflammation, further reducing oxidative stress in the body.





Use: Cow ghee has a high smoke point and can be heated well without breaking down the nutrients. This makes it a great option for sauteeing and deep-frying foods.

Option 2. Mustard Oil:

Benefits:Mustard oil is known to contain a high amount of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which the nutritionist states can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and raise good cholesterol (HDL) levels in the body, further aiding heart health. Lovneet Batra further explains that the oil also contains compounds like allyl isothiocyanate and erucic acid, which exhibit antibacterial and antifungal properties. "These properties can help fight off infections when used topically or consumed orally," she adds.





Use: Mustard oil too has a high smoking point and a strong aroma that makes it unique. These factors make this oil perfect to use for curries and tadka.

Option 3. Extra Virgin Olive Oil:

Benefits: Extra virgin olive oil is considered a potent source of antioxidants, polyphenols, and vitamin E. These further help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, states Lovneet Batra, adding that it can also contribute to overall health by reducing the risks of chronic diseases.





Use: Extra virgin olive oil is very delicate in nature and can be consumed raw. You can use it to drizzle on salads and for other cold preparations including making sandwiches.





Make your food choices mindfully and enjoy good health!