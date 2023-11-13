Diwali 2023: Diwali celebrations typically involve indulging in food and drink to your heart's content. But now that you're getting back to your regular routine, you must be feeling the after-effects. Your skin health may be especially prone to complications during this period. Too much sugar and alcohol are harmful to your skin and may lead to breakouts. In the long run, they can also worsen other issues. Moreover, this festival typically comes with increased pollution levels. This can further wreak havoc on your skin. This is why it requires a post-Diwali detox. There are many steps you can take and good dietary choices are paramount among them. To get started, here are a few drink options you should consider:





Also Read: Hangover After Diwali Party? Say Hello To Ginger - Your Ultimate Party Rescue

Post-Diwali Detox: Here Are 5 Drinks For Healthy And Glowing Skin

1. Green juices

Photo Credit: Unsplash



Green juices are typically made from green vegetables and usually contain at least one of the leafy types. Green leafy veggies are an amazing source of vitamin K. This vitamin is known to heal the skin and also provide protection from long-term damage. If you are truly committed to ensuring your skin recovers from your festive indulgences, you need to consume homemade green juices. Start with simple concoctions including spinach, kale, cucumber, coriander, etc.

2. Coconut Water

Don't have time to make green juices? Then rely on the quick and easy fix of coconut water. This natural drink is a wonderful elixir for skin and hair health. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains that coconut water "promotes circulation and radiant skin, due to the vitamin C content which has a slew of antioxidant properties and naturally stimulates collagen synthesis." Its hydrating properties also allow it to flush out toxins from your system and is thus a must-have after festive feasting.

3. Haldi Doodh

Photo Credit: iStock

The idea of "detox" is generally associated with new-age trends and modern mentalities. Wondering what a traditional remedy like haldi doodh is doing on this list? It's here because it can be highly effective. Turmeric milk is said to help with several ailments and is renowned for its deep healing properties. What better way to bounce back after your Diwali binge? Each of the ingredients, especially the nutrient-rich turmeric, is a boon for your skin. If you want to give it an interesting twist, we recommend ajwain haldi doodh. Read more about it here.

4. Lemon Ginger Tea

Sipping on a warm cup of lemon-ginger tea is a wonderful way to beat those post-festival blues. This revitalising beverage helps restore balance to your system. It is also a great option to add to your skincare diet. Lemon provides skin-friendly vitamin C while ginger is a powerhouse of antioxidants. Moreover, you can consider the addition of honey instead of refined sugar to make the tea all the more nourishing. Click here for an easy recipe.

5. Chaas

Chaas is one of the best detox drinks as it helps hydrate and cool the body. Being rich in protein, calcium and nutrients, this drink has a range of benefits. Skin health is affected by many factors, including digestive and hormonal health. Since chaas is considered good for digestion, it indirectly enhances your skin as well. Furthermore, it typically contains many spices and other skin-friendly ingredients like ginger, mint and/or coriander.





Also Read: Winter Detox Diet: 9 Winter Detox Drinks That May Help Boost Metabolism





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.