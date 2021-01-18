Diabetes Diet: How To Make Diabetes-Friendly Methi Raita (Recipe Inside)

Methi raita is great for weight loss too.

Highlights Methi leaves are extensively used during winters.

We bring a unique methi recipe- methi raita.

This methi raita is great for the diabetics.

Winter is at its peak and we have been indulging in the fresh and crunchy winter greens in every possible way. From sabzi to paratha and rice, we add these delicious winters produce to multiple recipes during this season. Methi leaves are one such versatile example. If you look around, you will find this somewhat bitter green leaf being used to prepare different lip-smacking dishes. While some enjoy methi paratha and methi thepla for a wholesome winter breakfast, others pair their evening teas with crunchy methi pakodas. What adds on to its credit is the rich nutrient profile. Besides its extensive usage in desi dishes, methi leaves are known to have a pool of health benefits.





Methi Leaves For Diabetes | Health Benefits Of Methi Leaves:

Methi leaves are a reservoir of vitamin A, C, folic acid and more. As per several health studies, it also includes some anti-diabetic properties that help keep blood sugar under control and increase insulin sensitivity. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "methi (both in for of seeds and leaves) should be a part of your diet plan to manage diabetes. Alongside, it also helps strengthen immunity and nourish you from within."





Considering its health benefits, we bring a quick and amazing recipe that will add on to the anti-diabetic qualities of fenugreek. Here, we will add methi leaves and yogurt to prepare a winter-special methi raita. An earlier study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, stated that a bowlful of curd may help manage type-2 diabetes.

How To Make Methi Raita:

Raita is an indispensable part of traditional Indian meal. It is quick easy and makes for a soul soothing side dish along with rice, biryani or paratha.





In this particular recipe, all you need to do is sauté methi leaves with garlic and cumin and add to whisked curd. Of course, do not forget to add black salt as per your taste.





Click here for full recipe.





Try this unique raita recipe and let us know how you like it. And also, if you have any such healthy and tasty recipe, write to us in the comments section below.











