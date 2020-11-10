Diwali 2020: How To Make Maharashtrian-Style Gur Anarsa For The Festive Fare (Recipe Video)

We bring you a recipe that can help you prepare anarsa in a very less time

Diwali is just a few days away and preparations are at full swing to celebrate the day with utmost enthusiasm. While some people are busy cleaning and decorating their houses, others are whipping up various sweet and savoury dishes to indulge. In fact, it is that time of the year, when kitchen pantries are filled with our favourite ladoos, barfis, chaklis and more. One such must-have sweet treat during Diwali is anarsa. For the unversed, anarsa is a pastry-like Maharastrian sweet, prepared with rice flour, ghee, sesame seeds, poppy seeds etc. You may use sugar or jaggery as per your choice. It is also known as adhirasam in Southern India.





In the quintessential anarsa recipe, rice is soaked in water for 3-4 days, then dried and ground to get the fine powder for making the dough of the mithai. Preparing traditional anarsa is a time-taking affair. Hence, to make your job easier, we bring you a recipe that can help you prepare anarsa in a very less time. This quick recipe of anarsa is shared by vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.





How To Make Quick Gur Anarsa:

Here, instead of soaking, drying and grinding rice, parul used rice flour and wheat flour to prepare the dough. You need to mix wheat flour, rice flour with ghee and add it to jaggery syrup. Again, mix everything together to prepare soft dough. Make small roundels out of the dough and coat it with white til (sesame seeds). All you need to do now is, deep fry the anarsa and serve.

Try this quick recipe at home and enjoy your festivity. Happy Diwali 2020!





Watch: Here's The Recipe For Maharashtrian-Style Gur Anarsa:









