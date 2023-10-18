As soon as the festival of Navratri begins, we look forward to the day of Navami. Sharad Navratri 2023 will culminate with Maha Navami, which is also a significant festival in the Hindu calendar, celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm. It's a day to offer prayers and seek blessings of Goddess Durga and enjoy mouth-watering Navami recipes. Some devotees choose to continue fasting till the day while most break the Navratri fast with sattvik or vegetarian food. Maha Navami is also the third and last day of the Bengali festival on Durga Puja. Find out more about this auspicious occasion here.

Also Read: Durga Ashtami 2023: Date, Timings, Rituals, And Ashtami Bhog Recipes That Mark The Day

Maha Navami 2023: Date And Puja Timings:

Maha Navami on Monday, October 23, 2023





Ashwina Navratri Parana on Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Navami Tithi Begins - 07:58 PM on Oct 22, 2023





Navami Tithi Ends - 05:44 PM on Oct 23, 2023





Source: drikpanchang.com

Maha Navami 2023: Rituals And Traditions

The day begins with devotees visiting temples, offering flowers, and lighting lamps to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. After the morning rituals, it's time to nourish the body for the festivities ahead. A traditional breakfast that's synonymous with Maha Navami is "Puri and Aloo Sabzi." Many people choose to perform Kanjak Puja on Navami instead of Ashtami. They invite young girls home and serve them the traditional bhog of puri halwa and chana, along with fruits and gifts. But these are not the only dishes that mark the day. Many other Indian desserts feature in the Navami feast to celebrate the completion of the Navaratri festival.

Sharad Navratri 2023: Best Restaurants To Enjoy Navratri-Special Thali Across India

Maha Navami 2023: Traditional Recipes For Bhog That Are Very Popular

1. Puri And Aloo Sabzi

The fluffy, deep-fried bread rounds (puris) are served alongside a spicy and aromatic potato curry. The combination is simple yet comforting and sets the mood for the day. Check recipes for puri and aloo sabzi.

2. Poori Chane Halwa

This is the classic meal for kanjak puja that has been followed by generation after generation. Deep-fried pooris are paired with sookhe (dry) chane and sooji hala. The platter makes for a delicious meal. Click here to get the recipe for poori, sookhe chane and halwa.

3. Samosa

For those who break their fast on Navami, there's nothing better than indulging in their favourite Indian snack of samosa. These crispy, triangular pastries are filled with a mixture of spiced potatoes and peas. Served with tangy tamarind chutney, they are the perfect balance of crunch and flavour. Click here for the recipe for samosa.

4. Gulab Jamun

The golden-brown dumplings soaked in sugar syrup, is a dessert that never disappoints. These soft, syrupy delights are often served warm and are a source of immense joy. Click here for the recipe for gulab jamun.

5. Mishti Doi

The Bengali dish of mishit doi is perfect for Durga Puja celebrations. The simple preparation of milk, curd and jaggery gives us a mouth-watering treat that makes the festival sweeter. Click here for the recipe for Mishti Doi.





With these recipes, let's take a delicious journey through the traditions of Maha Navami 2023.