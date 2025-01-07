With the new year rolling in, Makar Sankranti is just around the corner! It's one of India's most beloved festivals, celebrated with a lot of fun and food. From kite flying to grand fairs, the excitement is palpable everywhere. Whether you're in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, or any other part of India, this festival is celebrated in its own special way. Makar Sankranti falls on January 14 each year and marks the arrival of warmer days, signalling the end of the long, chilly winter nights. It's a day dedicated to the Sun's journey northward and is considered the start of the harvest season. States like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh all celebrate Makar Sankranti with tons of energy and enthusiasm.





Makar Sankranti 2025: Date and Time

This year, Makar Sankranti will fall on January 14, 2025.

Makar Sankranti Punya Kaal Muhurta Makara Sankranti on Tuesday, January 14, 2025





Makara Sankranti Punya Kala - 09:03 AM to 05:46 PM





Duration - 08 Hours 42 Minutes





Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 09:03 AM to 10:48 AM





Duration - 01 Hour 45 Minutes





(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Makar Sankranti 2025: Significance and Rituals:

Makar Sankranti is celebrated with a lot of spirit across India, but each region has its own special name and rituals. In Punjab, it's called Lohri, while in Assam, it's Magh Bihu. Down south, Tamil Nadu celebrates it as Pongal, and Karnataka calls it Ugadi. From early morning dips in the holy Ganga to decorating homes for prosperity, every region has its unique way of marking the occasion. In many places, kite flying is a highlight, and, like any Indian festival, food plays a huge role. Let's take a look at some of the most popular treats you can make to celebrate:

Here Are 5 Traditional Recipes You Can Make For Makar Sankranti:

Sakkarai Pongal

This classic South Indian dish is a must for Pongal celebrations. Made with rice, moong dal, jaggery, ghee, and nuts, it's sweet, savoury, and simply delicious. [Click here for the recipe]

Til Ladoo

These little sesame and jaggery balls are a festival favourite. Quick to make and full of flavour, they're perfect for munching during celebrations. [Click here for the recipe]

Sweet Patties

A unique treat, sweet patties are made from rice flour and atta, mixed into a jaggery syrup. Fry them till golden and enjoy the crunch. [Click here for the recipe]

Peanut Chikki

Roasted peanuts mixed with jaggery syrup make for a crunchy, sweet snack. Roll it flat and break it into pieces - the perfect treat for the festival. [Click here for the recipe]

Til Ka Halwa

This warm, comforting dish is made with sesame seeds and a few simple ingredients, making it a perfect fit for Makar Sankranti. [Click here for the recipe]





Try these delicious treats this year and celebrate Makar Sankranti with your loved ones!