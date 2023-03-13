The most important Islamic festival of Ramadan 2023 is approaching, and preparations have already begun. Ramadan is a month-long festival referred to as the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The sacred month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and culminates with the sighting of the moon on the last day, which leads to Eid al-Fitr the next day. Devotees mark the month of Ramadan by fasting (roza) every day from dawn till dusk and break their fast with Eid celebrations.

Ramadan 2023: Start and End Date

Ramadan 2023 is expected to start on the evening of March 22 (Wednesday), following the sighting of the moon over Mecca. Ramadan 2023 will end on Friday, April 21, 2023 (Friday), and Eid al-Fitr should be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023 (Saturday).





Ramadan 2023: Significance and Rituals

The period of Ramadan is considered a spiritual journey for self-reflection, spiritual growth, and remembering the teachings of Prophet Mohammed. Followers believe that fasting (roza) helps them connect with the divine power and strengthens their faith. The entire holy month is observed with day-long fasting and prayers.





Ramadan holds a special significance in the Islamic religion as it is considered the time when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. The fast involves abstaining from foods and drinks, including water, from sunrise to sunset. After the evening prayers, they break their fast with a lavish meal called Iftar.





Iftar feast consists of delicious food.

Ramadan 2023: 6 Popular Recipes for Iftar

1. Seekh Kebab:

Can any celebration be complete without kebabs? Of course not. These succulent and meaty seekh kebabs made with minced lamb are ideal to break the Ramadan fast with. Full of flavours from spice and meat, this snack is a must during Iftar. Click here for the recipe for seekh kebab.

2. Chicken Malai Kebab:

For those who prefer chicken for snacking, it can't get better than these creamy, soft chicken malai kebabs made with oodles of cream and cream cheese. Click here for the recipe for chicken malai kebab.

3. Mutton Biryani:

Biryani is the quintessential dish of every Iftar feast, and this mutton biryani is just the meal you need to satisfy your growling tummy after a long fast. This biryani will be a show-stealer, we promise. Click here for the recipe for mutton biryani.

4. Nihari:

Another must-have dish for Iftar, a bowlful of nihari can never disappoint. Pair this meaty and spicy dish with roti, naan, or rice and enjoy a delicious meal. Click here for the recipe for nihari.

5. Haleem:

And we can't forget about this one too. A vibrant combination of lentils, wheat, and meat, Haleem is a favourite of all during Ramadan feasts. Click here for the easy recipe for haleem.

6. Sheer Khurma:

While there are many sweet dishes to end the Iftar meal on a sweet note, sheer khurma always takes away the cake. Made with vermicelli, dates, saffron, milk, and dry fruits, sheer khurma is just what you need for a peaceful sleep after. Click here for the recipe for sheer khurma.





Happy Ramadan 2023!

