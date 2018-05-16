10 Best Iftar Snacks Recipes for Ramadan

Plavaneeta Borah | Updated: May 16, 2018 10:50 IST
Be in Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai or Old Delhi’s Jama Masjid, these streets come alive during this festival to offer devouring dishes to satisfy every person’s cravings.
But if you have friends and family coming over home and you wish to create the same Iftar experience for them, then we present our 10 best Iftar snacks recipes that are guaranteed to impress. You needn’t toil through traffic and narrow lanes in search of food, but create them easily at the comfort of your home with as much love. You can start with dates, since it plays such a significant role during the festival, making interesting snacks like stuffed dates and fudges, and then unleash meaty treats like boti kebabs, shawarma, keema samosa, raan, brain cutlets and many other lip-smacking delicacies. Take a look, put your apron on and get cooking!
1. Stuffed Dates with Blue Cheese
Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah
Blue cheese and dates is a match made in heaven. They both complement each other like a dream. Tip in some parsley to add some zing.
2. Haleem Ke Kebab
Recipe by Chef Arun Sundararaj, The Taj Mahal Hotel
Give your taste buds a treat with these tender and succulent meat and dal kebabs.
3. Chicken Shawarma
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Shawarma is vastly popular across the Middle East. Chicken baked in a yoghurt marinade, rolled up in pita bread and served with tahini.
4. Boti Kebabs
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Intensely marinated mutton pieces which can either be baked or grilled on a barbeque. These boti kebabs are a great snack option.
5. Keema Samosa with Yoghurt Dip
Recipe by Jitendra Kumar, Executive Chef, Lake Palace Hotel
Make this ultimate snack from scratch. Dough pockets stuffed with keema masala mixture, fried golden and served with a refreshing hung curd dip.
6. Mutton Taka Tak Lahori Style
Recipe by Akhtar Rehman
Lahore style stir fry of mutton brain, sweet bread and kidney in assorted spices, served with mint chutney.
Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah
Looking for some sweet indulgence? You will love this sinful recipe which brings together dates, figs and peanut butter.
Recipe by Aruna Kirpal
Fried mutton leg served with roasted potatoes and fresh steamed vegetables. This zesty mutton dish is a must try for all meat lovers
Recipe by Chef Marut Sikka
Cutlets made from goat's brain - cut into small pieces, mixed with garlic, chillies and ginger; dipped in egg batter, rolled in bread crumbs and deep fried.
Make this quick and easy snack at home which is low on oil and with the added crunch of peanuts.
