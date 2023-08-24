A well-made burger is the perfect combination of different flavours and textures - which explode in your mouth as you bite into its yumminess. Burgers have risen in popularity in many countries worldwide, with legions of fans, enthusiasts and even connoisseurs. There are numerous local events, tastings and other occasions dedicated to this delicacy. While International Burger Day falls on 28 May annually, some places are also celebrating National Burger Day 2023 on 24th August this year. Indians have also come to enjoy and appreciate delicious burgers - and we don't mean the ones mass-produced by international fast food outlets. There are also many establishments and delivery kitchens now specialising in gourmet burgers. Here are some of the best places that promise to transport you to burger heaven:

Here Are The Top 10 Places For Gourmet Burgers In India:

1. Woodside Inn, Mumbai

Burgers are just one of the food categories at this rustic gastropub in Mumbai. But they do it so well, that you'll be tempted to return again and again - if nothing else but for these delectable burgers. Not to miss is Woodside Inn's Ghost Chilli Spiced Chicken Burger, Frisbee Mushroom Burger And Barbecue Pulled Lamb Burger.





Where: Outlets in Colaba, Andheri and Bandra

2. Jimis Burger

Jimis' burgers manage to bring together simple satisfaction and loaded extravagance. There are fantastic veg as well as non-veg options to choose from. For the ultimate treat, try one of their famous "jawbreaker" burgers.





Where: Multiple outlets across Mumbai





3. Aku's - The Burger Co., Delhi

If we're talking about burgers in Delhi, we cannot fail to mention Aku's. Many Delhiites swear by their loaded delights. The MeisterBurger here is a must-try. Aku's also has a range of mouth-watering accompaniments that will take your indulgence to the next level.





Where: Outlets at Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, DLF CyberHub (Gurgaon)





4. Burger Seigneur, Bengaluru

Some of the best handcrafted burgers in Bengaluru can be found at Burger Seigneur. They make their own buns and use imported ingredients to create unforgettable delights. We recommend tasting their Lucien Veg Burger and Dynamite Lamb Burger.





Where: 35, 80 Feet Rd, Hal, HAL 3rd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru





5. Truffles, Bengaluru

The burgers at Truffles spell comfort and yumminess with every bite. Locals as well as visitors to the city throng to Truffles for their wide range of savoury and sweet offerings. But it is the burgers that definitely leave an impression. When in doubt, opt for their signature Truffle Rooster.





Where: Multiple outlets in Bengaluru





6. Burgerman

Burger fans in Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad can also head to one of the outlets of Burgerman, which offers a range of classic as well as fusion delights. There are great options for vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians.





Where: Multiple locations across South India





7. Pronto, Kolkata

Looking to satisfy your burger cravings in Kolkata? Then Pronto will not disappoint. Their handcrafted burgers are the essence of indulgence. Their non-vegetarian classics come highly recommended.





Where: Mohini Apartments, 50/1B, Purna Das Rd, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata





8. Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe has branches in several major cities, including Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata. And one can always rely on their juicy burgers for a hearty meal. Their Original Legendary Burger and Cheeseburgers are a must-try.





Where: Locations across India





9. Louis Burger

Delivery kitchens are also revolutionising the burger niche in different cities. Louis Burger is among the most popular of these - and for good reason. They get the juiciness of patties, softness of buns and combination of sauce and toppings right, almost every time! Whether you want a quick snack or a loaded burger feast, Louis Burger will not disappoint.





Where: Delivering in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru





10. Boss Burgers

Another delivery kitchen you should try is Boss Burgers. They have a relatively limited range, but incredible combinations of ingredients. They are a wonderful choice for a burger party at home, as they also offer delicious sides, drinks, desserts, and combos.





Where: Delivering across multiple locations in India