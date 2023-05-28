Burgers are undoubtedly one of the most beloved and iconic food items around the world. With their mouthwatering combination of juicy patties, flavourful toppings, and soft buns, burgers have captured the hearts and taste buds of people across cultures. International Burger Day, celebrated on May 28 every year, pays tribute to this culinary masterpiece that is omnipresent all across the globe. And there's no better way to celebrate the occasion than to make some scrumptious burgers at home for our loved ones.





Also Read: 13 Most Popular Burger Recipes You Must Try





Burgers have gained immense popularity due to their versatility and ability to cater to a wide range of dietary preferences. From meat lovers to vegetarians and vegans, everyone can find a burger variation that suits their taste. While we get a variety of burgers from various food outlets around us, we are always on the hunt for easy recipes to make classic burgers at home. With our selection of recipes, you can mark International Burger Day with your favourite homemade burgers.

Also Read: 7 Healthy Homemade Burgers Recipes For Guilt-Free Indulgence

Burgers can be easily made at home.

Image Credit: iStock

Here are 5 Easy Burger Recipes To Make At Home:

1. Fried Chicken Burger

The tantalising fried chicken burger boasts a yummy chicken patty coated in a crispy, golden batter. Its flavoursome crunch harmonises with the softness of the bun, while zesty mayo, fresh lettuce, and tangy pickles add a delightful contrast. Indulge in this delight for a truly satisfying experience. Click here for the recipe for the classic Fried Chicken Burger.

2. Vegetable Burger

Vegetable burgers are popular among vegetarians as a flavourful alternative. A patty made from a combination of ingredients like beans, potatoes, and carrots forms the heart of this burger. Accompanied by a creamy sauce, it provides a burst of flavours. Click here for the recipe for Vegetable Burger.

3. Mutton Burger

For meat enthusiasts who prefer a rich and robust flavour, the mutton burger is a true delight. Minced mutton is seasoned with a blend of spices, with eggs adding their own complementing flavour. Topped with a dollop of spicy sauce, this burger delivers a taste sensation that is hard to resist. Click here for the recipe for Mutton Burger.

4. Rajma Patty Burger

Rajma patty burger creates a fusion of Indian flavours with our beloved burger. Boiled rajma (kidney beans) patties are seasoned with a mix of aromatic spices, providing a unique and delicious twist. Along with tangy sauce, sliced onions, and tomatoes, this burger showcases the vibrant flavours of Indian cuisine. Click here for the recipe for Rajma Patty Burger.

5. Aloo Tikki Burger

Making burgers for your family? Aloo tikki burger is the first choice of kids and adults, alike. The spicy aloo tikki burger combines the best of Indian and Western flavours. The pan-fried potato patty is nestled between soft buns and adorned with a medley of toppings like tangy-spicy sauce, crunchy onions, and fresh lettuce. Click here for the recipe for Aloo Tikki Burger.





International Burger Day serves as a reminder of the universal love for this food item. Experience the joy of biting into a perfectly crafted burger with these easy recipes.