10 Hindi Recipes For Breakfast That Will Help You To Give Your Best

most important meal of the day which gives the needed energy and supplements to go ahead with daily errands and chores. An unbalanced or improper breakfast can lead you to a very dull day and you may also not be able to give your best. According to a study in the International Journal of Gastronomy and Food Science Volume 8(July 2017); breakfast not only affects performance and alertness but also affects the psychological part of a consumer too.

Here are 10 Hindi Recipes for Breakfast that will aid you to give your best:

1) Cabbage stuffed paratha Hindi Recipe for Breakfast

Recipe by Chef Ambika Gujar

Cabbage, onions, potatoes and paratha - this Hindi recipe for breakfast has got everything you can ask for a good and jolly way to kick-start your day. Eat it along with curd and you will never complain for not giving your 100% at the end of the day!

Eat this Hindi recipe for breakfast stuffed paratha along with curd

2) Poha Hindi Recipe for Breakfast

Recipe by NDTV Food

Poha is considered one of the healthiest Recipes for Breakfast. Prepare it with lemon, onions, green chilies and curry leaves and you have one ideal breakfast that you will for sure enjoy, if not for it's health benefits then for its rich taste.

This Hindi recipe for breakfast is considered one of the healthiest Recipes for Breakfast

3) Whole wheat pasta in mushroom sauce Hindi Recipes for Breakfast

Recipe by Chef Ritu Dalmia

Very easy to cook, if you are always in a hurry in the morning whole wheat pasta in mushroom sauce can turn out a very good option for you! Made with ingredients like mushroom this recipe for breakfast is not only delicious but will also provide you enough alertness for the day.

If you are always in a hurry in the morning this Hindi recipe for breakfast can turn out a very good option for you

Recipe by NDTV Food

Uttapam is a South Indian dish which is made from rice, seeds for fenugreek and Urad dal. Uttapam is a must if you are looking for a low-fat breakfast. You can also prepare it using oats which will boost the nutrient level to it.

This Hindi recipe for breakfast is a must if you are looking for a low-fat breakfast

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

What better than starting your day with a plateful of Sabudana Khichri, which makes a great breakfast option in Maharashtra? Go ahead and make this simple and yummy recipe for Breakfast and kick-start a happy morning.

Make this Hindi recipe for breakfast for Breakfast and kick-start a happy morning

6) Banana oat bread Hindi Recipe for Breakfast



Recipe by Chef Padma Penmetsa

This recipe for Breakfast is bound to be a delectable dish. It does take more time as compared to others, but once you eat it and go out to give the best productive output, you'll thank us for every second you have put in to prepare it!

This Hindi recipe for breakfast is bound to be a delectable dish

Recipe by NDTV Food

You know it's going to be healthy when you hear spinach and then you are sure that it's going to be delicious when you hear pancake. This Hindi recipe for breakfast has both! Stuffed with mushrooms and cheese, Spinach-pancake provides enough energy to you for all the daily activities.

Stuffed with mushrooms and cheese, this Hindi recipe for breakfast provides enough energy to you for all the daily activities

8) Cheese onion omelette Hindi Recipes for Breakfast

Recipe by Chef Ritu Dalmia

Who said that omelet has to look boring? Here is a recipe for breakfast in Hindi that will not only make the usual omlete look appealing but will replace your daily breakfast too!

This Hindi recipe for breakfast will not only make the usual omelet look appealing but will replace your daily breakfast too

Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal

It's no secret that sandwiches are very easy to prepare. There are numerous ways that it can be prepared but peas and potato sandwich recipes for Breakfast is one of the best options for a healthy and quick breakfast.

This Hindi Recipe for Breakfast is one of the best options for a healthy and quick breakfast

Recipe by NDTV Food

Indians love parathas. How can we be sure of that? Just look at the varieties of parathas that are there in India today. The number is huge. Methi ajwain parantha is another such variety that is simply amazing to eat and it's needless to say how nutritious it can be for you as a breakfast!