Recipe Video: Make Cream Cheese At Home With This Easy Recipe

Who doesn't love creamy, luscious cheese? It enhances any meal it is added to with its salty taste and rich texture. Mozzarella, parmesan, feta - there's a huge variety out here to choose from. There's another kind of cheese called cream cheese but sadly not many really use it. It lends a similar taste like regular cheese, only it is lighter. It is a soft paste made from milk and cream. Store-bought cream cheese contains many harmful ingredients and stabilisers like carob bean gum and carrageenan. If you can make cream cheese at home, there' nothing like it! And, the good news is that you can easily make cream cheese at home.





All you need is milk and some acidic food like vinegar or lime. In this easy recipe shared by food vlogger Manjula Jain on her YouTube channel ‘Manjula's Kitchen', culture of the milk is used to make cream cheese by making it acidic with a pinch of salt and some lime juice. Then the curds are strained from the whey and blended to make a creamy paste. The advantage of making cream cheese at home is you can flavour it according to your preference. You can add black pepper, finely chopped ginger, finely chopped green chili, chopped olives or any other food or spice.





This cream cheese can be stored in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks and used as a spread for bread toast, crackers, baguette bread etc. It can also be used to make cream cheese cake by adding fruits like blueberries or cranberries. Or, you can add veggies and make cream cheese rolls.







