Want to enjoy something different for breakfast? Tired of the same old way of making parathas and cheelas? Why not try stuffed cheelas, then? In this way, you can relish the yumminess of cheela (chila) enhanced by a flavourful filling of your choice. You might even like it better than stuffed parathas. Stuffed cheelas are satisfying and easy to make. Cheelas can be customised to your liking - using different types of bases like rice, sooji, besan, millets and/or a combination of these. Similarly, you also experiment with different fillings. To get you started, we have listed three simple recipes. But before that, here's how they can benefit you:

Are Cheelas Good For Health?

Cheelas are packed with fibre, protein and nutrients. Since they are roasted on a tawa and require relatively less oil/ ghee, they are lower in calories than fried foods. Filling them with veggies, paneer, and other ingredients only makes them healthier. Cheelas can help keep up your energy levels and may also help manage blood sugar. They can boost immunity, as they are rich in antioxidants as well.

Can You Eat Cheelas On A Weight Loss Diet?

Certain kinds of cheelas can help you lose weight, and these include the ones listed below. Their fibre content curbs appetite and promotes satiety. Being high in protein, they can be an excellent addition to your diet. Each of the key ingredients used in these cheelas: moong dal, besan, oats and paneer - are considered weight-loss-friendly.

Here Are 3 Delicious And Easy Stuffed Cheela Recipes You Need To Try:

1. Stuffed Moong Dal Cheela

Moong dal cheela is an all-time favourite. Why not make it even tastier by adding a chatpata filling? This version has a paneer filling you are sure to appreciate. The dal batter itself is spiced with ginger, garlic, chillies and more to pack the cheela with extra flavour. Doesn't that make your mouth water? Here's the complete recipe.

2. Paneer Besan Cheela

This is another yummy cheela with paneer stuffing. This one contains different spices as well as tomatoes, coriander and onion. The besan cheela itself is lightly crisp. Apart from breakfast, you can also relish this with your evening tea. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Stuffed Oats Cheela

Who said you could only have oats in the form of porridge? In this recipe, oats form the base of the cheela batter. The filling consists of simple veggies and spices. This wholesome cheela is perfect for when you're in the mood to try something new. Find the complete recipe here.





