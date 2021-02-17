This Masaledar Matar-Oats Cheela Is An Ideal Breakfast Dish For Diabetics - Recipe Inside

This cheela can be prepared in no time.

Cheela is one breakfast staple for most of us. It's healthy, tasty and a quick meal option for the busy mornings. Traditionally made with besan (Bengal gram flour), this desi-style pancake is the ultimate protein-packed dish to kick-start the day. Although this dish has its roots in the North Indian cuisine, the popularity of cheela breaks the barriers and goes beyond the region so much so that you will find multiple variations to the classic cheela recipe all across the country. While some add several healthy vegetables to the recipe, others replace besan with oats, ragi, sooji et al. In fact, one gets enough room to experiment and get creative with a cheela recipe.





We bring one such unique cheela recipe that includes the goodness of oats and matar (green peas) in it. This oats-matar cheela is protein-packed and loaded with a good amount of fibre and other essential nutrients. It is also low in calorie, carbs and glycemic index (GI) - making the dish ideal for the ones looking for delicious recipes to add to their diabetes diet. Besides being a great option for the diabetics, this dish is also deemed ideal to promote weight loss, rev up metabolism and boost heart health. Let's find out the recipe.

Diabetes Diet: How To Make Matar-Oats Cheela | Matar-Oats Cheela Recipe:

For preparing matar-oats cheela, we need rolled oats, green peas, ginger, garlic, ajwain, hing, desi ghee and some salt. You may use frozen peas (that is available year-round) for this recipe, but we suggest, use the fresh and crunchy ones available in the market (especially during winters/spring) to enjoy the taste and benefits to the fullest.





All you need to do is soak the rolled oats overnight, strain the water next morning and mash coarsely. Boil the peas and make a paste adding other ingredients to it. Mix oats and the peas paste together and make a soft dough-like batter. Heat a tawa, grease some ghee on it and add a dollop of batter to it and spread. Cook both the sides of the cheela till it turns golden brown in colour. Serve it hot with some ketchup by the side and enjoy a great meal in just a few minutes.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Matar-Oats Cheela.





Always remember, soak the oats before consumption to avoid any kind of digestive troubles. Soaking releases the phytic acid-content from food. For the unversed, phytic acid is known to be a nutrient inhibitor that may often lead to indigestion and various other metabolic issues. Hence, always consider soaking oats before consumption to enjoy its nutrients to the fullest.





Try this recipe today and make your diabetes-friendly diet a delicious affair!





