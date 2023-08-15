Both olives and olive oil are healthy foods mainly because they are a good source of monounsaturated fatty acids. People who follow a Mediterranean diet are less prone to cardiovascular diseases, heart attacks and obesity. Even if their total fat consumption is way higher than other diets. This is because monounsaturated fats are considered to be slightly less fattening than other fats because the body metabolises and stores them differently. Monounsaturated fats also seem to be less likely to contribute to clogged arteries and heart disease, hence are brilliant at keeping the heart functioning well and strong.

Here're 4 Foods You Must Have On A Mediterranean Diet:

1. Beans, lentils and chickpeas

People who are on a Mediterranean diet are largely dependent on pulses, lentils, chickpeas and beans. This ensures a constant supply of good plant-based protein and good carbohydrate intake in a person's body. However, care must be taken to control portion sizes while following a Mediterranean diet. These pulses are very high in dietary fibre as well, keeping your digestive system healthy and contain a lot of essential vitamins and minerals.

2. Dairy products such as yoghurts, sour cream etc.

Mediterranean diet is heavy on dairy and milk-based products. Eating or drinking dairy products offers health benefits, like building and maintaining strong bones. Dairy foods provide nutrients that are vital for the health and maintenance of the body, such as calcium, phosphorous, vitamins A and D, protein, potassium, zinc and many more.

3. Nuts and fruits

Nuts such as walnuts, pistachios, almonds and dried fruits such as dried figs, pears, apples, apricots etc., are largely a part of a Mediterranean diet. Even fresh fruits such as pomegranates, apples, and figs are a major part of a Mediterranean diet. This ensures high levels of Omega 3 and Omega 6 along with a good range of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals in one's diet. All these are very good for keeping a person's heart and brain healthy and keeping the human body youthful and strong.

4. Poultry and Fish

Poultry and fish are mostly consumed more in a Mediterranean diet. Fish is hailed for its omega-3 fatty acids, which can protect against cardiovascular disease. Fish is also rich in vitamin D, selenium and protein. Chicken and poultry products make a fantastic substitute for red meats. A great source of protein, meat has been linked to a variety of health benefits such as stronger bones and muscles, weight management, heart health, and better mental health.





