The clock strikes five and all we can think about is chai. In India, evening tea is often accompanied with a range of crispy, sweet and savoury snacks. Pakoras, dhoklas, samosas to bhujia and cream rolls, the options are endless; yet, when it is actually 'tea-time' we are often left lurking for ideas only to settle down for the broken cookies lying in your cookie jar for weeks. We understand, not everyone has the bandwidth to put together something elaborate every day, which is why it is a good idea to use everything that is lying around you. Summers are upon us, and we cannot have enough of mangoes. You may have used up half of them to make shakes and desserts, how about using some of them to make some delish snacks to go with your chai?





1. Aam Chana Chaat





Give your stellar kala chana chaat a tangy spin by adding chunks of raw mangoes. This salad also comes with the goodness of onions, carrots, cucumber and a combination of sweet and spicy chutney. There, we saw you slurping. Click here for the recipe.

2. Mango Mozzarella Salad





Two of our favourite salad ingredients come together for this sweet, creamy and irresistible salad. The tangy lemon and vinegar dressing give this salad the required sharpness, and the strong hint of red chilli and black pepper are unmissable. Click here for the recipe.





3. Mango Salsa Dip and Nachos





Got too many mangoes, chop them up nice and make a sweet and tangy salsa. Teamed with the freshness of cucumber and jalapenos, this healthy salsa dip can be paired with nachos or chips. Click here for the recipe.





4. Mango chutney and methi thepla





Sweet and sour mango chutney made with raw mangoes has been an intrinsic part of Indian summer diet since time immemorial. You can make a batch of this quick and easy chutney and pair them with theplas and khakras. Click here for the recipe.

Now that you have these yummy ideas, you have no excuse for a 'boring chai-time'. Try these at home today and let us know which ones you liked the best in the comments below.

