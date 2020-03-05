5 Bengali Potato-Based Delicacies That You Must Try At Least Once

What more can be said about the Bengali fixation with potatoes that has not been said before. From biryani to gravies, potatoes ubiquitous presence in Bengali preparations merits a chronicle of its own. Potatoes may have been brought to us by the Portuguese, but the tuber became a mainstay in Indian cuisine in no time, so much so, that it is difficult to imagine a spread without a single potato-based dish. Bengali cuisine, especially, promises a range of delicacies with potato as the star ingredient. Yes, you heard us! There are a plethora of vegetarian delicacies from Bengal that can make you drool, and a lot of them are made using only potatoes and a host of other spices. We have curated a list of some of our all-time favourites. Have a look.





Try These 5 Bengali Potato-Based Delicacies At Home:

1. Aloo Posto





You saw this coming, didn't you? Combining the goodness of potatoes, poppy seeds and mustard oil, this comforting recipe has been a perennial favourite for millions. Pair it with hot mushy rice and a fried chilly and you are good to go.





2. Aloo Bhaja





No Bengali meal is complete without a helping of aloo bhaja. Thinly cut potato strips tossed in spices and deep-fried in oil, these scrummy bhajas are often served with rice, dal and veggies.







3. Aloo Dom





A rich and robust curried preparation made with half-cut potatoes tossed in tomato-based gravy. The eclectic blend of spices makes this recipe a mouth-watering fare. Pair with piping hot rice for best experience.





4. Bhapa Aloo





Baby potatoes mixed with paanch phoron, steamed with mustard paste and yogurt, this creamy and cosy preparation is ideal for days you are looking to eat light and clean.





5. Aloo Sheddho





Aloo sheddho is essentially just mashed potatoes with a Bengali twist. Boiled potatoes are mashed with mustard oil and fried chillies. Aloo sheddho is mostly paired with rice; on days you are craving carbs, you can simply dig into it as a stand-alone snack.











How many of these have you tried or would like to try? Do write to us in the comments section below. Potatoes are renowned across the world for their versatility, while these are some of the preparations that make us salivate, we'd love to know how you like to prepare potatoes in your free time. Send us your recipes!







