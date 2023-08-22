Whoever said that you can't enjoy delicious party starters while on a weight loss journey clearly hasn't explored the world of healthy chicken options. Rich in lean protein and other nutrients, chicken, if prepared the right way, can grace your snack platter with its wholesomeness and healthfulness. With these mouthwatering low-fat chicken recipes, you can savour every bite guilt-free and enjoy a good meal with your loved ones without thinking twice before picking your nosh. For these fabulous chicken starters, both your guests and your body will thank you.

Here are 5 Healthy Chicken Starter Recipes for Your Next Party:

1. Murgh Kurkuri - Your Ultimate Crispy Pleasure

Crunchy, crispy, and incredibly satisfying - that's what this low-fat murgh kurkuri brings to the table. These thin strips of marinated chicken are coated in a light batter and shallow-fried until golden and crisp. The addition of roasted chana will make everyone at the party give it a second glance. Click here for the recipe for Murgh Kurkuri.

2. Spice Up Your Evening With Low-Fat Dry Pepper Chicken

Imagine succulent pieces of chicken coated in a spicy mix of crushed pepper and turmeric powder, and cooked with a small amount of oil along with onions and curry leaves. Low-fat dry pepper chicken offers just that - a burst of taste without the excess calories. Click here for the recipe for Low-Fat Dry Pepper Chicken.

3. Enjoy Smoky Goodness With Grilled Chicken

When it comes to healthy chicken options, grilled chicken is a timeless favourite. But this recipe has become our go-to, as it takes only 3 simple ingredients to be prepared. Chicken pieces are marinated in curd and chicken masala, then roasted to perfection. Click here for the recipe for Grilled Chicken.

4. Baked Chicken Strips: Crispy, Crunchy, And Oh-So-Satisfying

Craving that crispy texture without deep-frying the chicken? Baked chicken strips are your answer. Tender chicken strips are coated in a light mixture of almond flour, arrowroot, and ginger, and then baked until golden brown and deliciously crunchy. Baking, as we all know, cuts down on excess oil, but doesn't let the flavours dissipate. Click here for the recipe for Baked Chicken Strips.

5. Give Baked Chicken Seekh A Try

For those who adore the rich flavours of seekh kebabs, baked chicken seekh is a revelation. Minced chicken mixed with aromatic spices, shaped onto skewers, and baked to perfection. The result? A leaner version of the classic. Serve it with a chutney of your choice and gather compliments for your cooking. Click here for the recipe for Baked Chicken Seekh.





The beauty of these healthy chicken party starters lies not just in their flavors, but in the way they align with your weight loss goals. Give the perfect start to your party with these starters.