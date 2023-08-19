Spaghetti is not just one of the most common pasta types but also an all-time favourite. It's amazingly versatile and pairs well with several kinds of sauces, seasonings and toppings. Its simple shape is also quite convenient - and allows us to experiment more freely. There is no doubt about it - spaghetti is one of the best pasta varieties to have in your kitchen. Now, there are many traditional as well as innovative spaghetti recipes you could choose from. If you're in the mood for something classic and reliable, we've got you covered. Check out the easy recipes below.

Also Read: 7 Mind-Blowing Ways You Never Knew You Could Use Spaghetti!

Here Are 5 Classic Spaghetti Recipes You Should Not Miss:

1. Spaghetti Aglio Olio e Peperoncino

This is the easiest recipe to begin with because it requires just 5 ingredients (including salt). Traditionally, this pasta is only flavoured with garlic, olive oil and red peppers - no cheese. You can substitute the peppers with red chilli flakes. Wholesome and satisfying, this spaghetti delicacy will remind you to cherish the simple things in life. Full recipe here.

Photo Credit: Istock

2. Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

This simple recipe is for those who cannot do without cheese in their pasta, but still want a light dish. This one also needs just 5 ingredients - and the main flavours come from cheese (cacio) and pepper (pepe). Taste Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe at least once and it might just become your go-to comfort food. Watch the recipe video here.

Photo Credit: Istock

3. Spaghetti Pesto Genovese

Classic pesto pasta is easy to make yet leaves an impression. Whether you want to satisfy your own cravings or prepare an Italian feast for guests, Spaghetti Pesto Genovese is a wonderful choice. The aroma of pesto is nothing short of irresistible - thanks to the combination of basil, cheese, garlic, pine nuts and olive oil. If you don't have pine nuts, don't worry! Use cashews or almonds instead. Here's the complete recipe for this dish.

Also Read: Cooking Tips: Here's A Fool-Proof Recipe For Restaurant-Style Spaghetti Aglio E Olio At Home

Photo Credit: Istock

4. Spaghetti Bolognese

Non-vegetarians, you will fall in love with Spaghetti Bolognese. In this spaghetti dish, minced chicken or lamb is combined with a flavourful tomato-based sauce. Spaghetti Bolognese sounds and tastes fancy, but don't let that deter you. Just follow the steps and this delight will be quickly ready. Click here for the recipe.

5. Spaghetti Carbonara

Carbonara is another must-try for non-vegetarians. Its flavours are much subtler than pesto or tomato-based pasta sauces. Carbonara typically contains cheese, eggs, garlic, pepper and bacon. Some varieties also use cream. If you want an easy version, our recipe replaces bacon with chicken breasts. The remaining ingredients are quite common. Check out the full recipe here.

Photo Credit: Istock

Which of these are you going to make first? Let us know in the comments below.