Curd is a staple in most Indian kitchens, but in South India, it's so much more than just a side on the plate. Whether it's mixed into rice, turned into a tangy curry or whipped into a refreshing drink, curd plays a starring role in everyday meals. Its cooling nature makes it perfect for the hot climate and its versatility means you'll find it in everything from mains to accompaniments. Curd based dishes are simple, soulful and deeply satisfying. If you haven't already explored the many ways South India uses curd, this is your sign to start. Here are five delicious dishes that truly showcase its magic.

Here Are 5 Curd-Based South Indian Dishes You Must Try:

1. Curd Rice

This is South India's go-to comfort food. Cooked rice is mixed with creamy curd and tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chillies. Garnished with pomegranate seeds or grated carrots, it is soothing, satisfying and a perfect way to end a spicy meal.

2. Neer Mor

Neer Mor is a spiced buttermilk that South India swears by in the summer. It is made by blending curd with water and adding ginger, green chillies, curry leaves and a pinch of salt. Served cold, it refreshes instantly and also supports digestion.

3. Moru Curry

Also known as Mor Kuzhambu or Majjige Huli depending on the region, this dish is a tangy curd-based curry made with coconut and mild spices. Vegetables like ash gourd or okra are often added. Served with hot rice, it is a light yet flavourful part of everyday meals.

4. Curd Vada (Thayir Vadai)

This dish brings together soft medu vadas and thick curd in the most delicious way. The vadas are soaked in spiced curd and topped with a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves and sometimes a sprinkle of boondi. It is popular at festivals and family gatherings alike.

5. Pachadi

Pachadi is South India's answer to raita. Made with curd and vegetables like cucumber, beetroot or okra, it is finished with a simple mustard seed and curry leaf tempering. Cool and refreshing, pachadi pairs beautifully with everything from spicy biryanis to hearty South Indian thalis.

Which of these curd-based dishes are you excited to try first? Let us know in the comments.