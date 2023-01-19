We all know that weekdays can be stressful. From preparing breakfast to getting dressed and running household errands, there's a lot that one needs to do. Amid this morning hustle, we either forget our lunch or don't have time to make it. While ordering meals is still an option, eating out on a frequent basis might be detrimental to one's health. And it can also be an expensive affair. To ease your search, we have curated a list of our one-pot meal recipes that you can prepare for lunch. The best part is that all of these dishes use only a few basic kitchen ingredients and can be prepared in less than 15 minutes. Pro Tip: To save time and effort, chop the veggies and soak the rice the night before creating these delights. Besides lunch, you can even prepare them for a wholesome dinner. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started!





Here're 5 Delicious One Pot Meals That Can Be Made In Just 15 Mins:

1. Masala Vegetable Khichdi

From crisp carrots to refreshing matar and the delectable winter gobhi, almost every vegetable can be added to this khichdi to double the flavour and health quotient of the meal! Click here for the Masala Vegetable Khichdi recipe.

2. Burnt Chilli Garlic Fried Rice

If you enjoy an extra dose of spiciness in your food, this is the perfect recipe for you. Trust us. your palette won't find anything else like this burnt chilli garlic fried rice. Click here for the recipe.

3. Mac & Cheese Following that, we have a dish that everyone loves. This dish, often known as macaroni and cheese, is a favourite among both children and adults. With just two simple ingredients and less than five minutes of prep time, you'll have the finest cheese dish in a cup! Click here for Mac & Cheese recipe.

4. Leftover Roti Noodles

Why not add a Chinese twist to your normal chapatis? Yes, we're referring to roti noodles. It tastes delicious and is filled with hot Chinese sauces and spices. This is a must-try fusion meal for everyone who likes fusion cuisine. Click here for the recipe.

5. Soya Pulao

Lastly, we bring you a protein-rich recipe! This veg pulao dish is suitable for everything, whether you want to rustle up a quick lunch or end your day on a delightful note. You can prepare a flavourful, spicy pulao dish only in a few simple steps, using protein-rich soya chunks and a few fragrant spices. Click here for the recipe.







So, what are you waiting for? Go try out these recipes as your next special lunch