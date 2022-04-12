Everyone loves a plateful of biryani and there's no two ways about it. Spicy or mild, veg or non-veg, every version of biryani works like magic for the taste buds. Even though biryani is not native to India, it found a firm place in Indian cuisine with time. Hence, it has found many regional counterparts for instance Kolkata-style biryani, Awadhi Biryani and many more. This sudden surge for this Mughlai dish in India proves the overwhelming love for the dish that has managed to transcend many boundaries. No matter whichever way you prepare biryani, a plateful of biryani along with salan and raita is enough to get us drooling. If you are a biryani lover just like us, then here, we bring you a list of biryanis prepared in authentic dum-style.





For the unversed, Dum cooking is a culinary style wherein ingredients like meat/chicken/veggies are coated with fresh spices and herbs and slow cooked in its own juices, retaining moisture and losing none of its original succulent flavour and nutrients. This process may take time, but the result is lip-smacking and worth it! So, without any further ado. Let's get started with the list.

Here's A List Of 5 Dum Biryani Recipes You Must Try At Home:

Our Recommendations:

1. Hyderabadi Murgh Dum Biryani

Let's start with our favourite recipe. Straight from the land known for its Mughlai offerings, get the authentic flavours in your kitchen. One of the most popular Hyderabadi-style biryani recipes, this dish is surely here to win hearts. Topped with golden fried onions, this authentic biryani has layers of marinated chicken and rice cooked in dum style. Find the recipe here.

2. Dum Murg Ki Kacchi Biryani

Another one which we want to recommend to you is this stellar dish. In this biryani, juicy pieces of chicken, rice, curd, saffron and varied masalas are combined together to make a delicious and aromatic biryani. Click here for the recipe.

Other Recipes You Must Try:

3. One Pot Chicken Dum Biryani

Cooked in dum-style, this chicken biryani is infused in flavourful saffron milk and further cooked in whole spices such as cardamom, clove and cinnamon. Serve this biryani with some spicy salan and you'll have a delectable treat for lunch and dinner as well! Find the detailed recipe here.

4. Dum Style Lamb Biryani

Love lamb biryani ? This recipe is a must try! We bet, once you eat this biryani, you will make this time and again. Make raita by mixing yogurt with onion, tomato, roasted jeera powder and salt. Click here for the complete recipe.

5. Veg Dum Biryani

Vegetarian's delight!! This biryani recipe is made with a host of flavourful veggies and spices. You can use veggies like peas, potatoes, cauliflower, beans and more while preparing this recipe. Wondering how to make it? Click here.





Pair these biryani recipes with salan and raita. For salan recipes, click here. For raita recipes, click here.





Now, it's time for you to try all these recipes at home and let us know how you liked them in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!









