Coconut chutney, also known as 'nariyal ki chutney', is a popular condiment in South Indian cuisine. This flavourful South Indian chutney is typically served with dishes like dosa, idli, vada, and more. But that's not all. This chutney also goes well with a variety of other foods, including appam, bonda, grilled chicken, fish, paniyaram, pongal, and even paratha. This exotic chutney is said to enhance the flavour of food. Besides taste, coconut is also high in fibre, which is beneficial to the digestive system. Eating coconut chutney improves bowel movement. Made with coconut blended together with spices and a few other ingredients, this chutney makes for a perfect accompaniment to your main dish. The best part is, we bring not just one or two, but five recipes to make coconut chutney. Excited? Let's get started with the recipes. Read below.

Here're 5 Easy And Interesting Ways To Make Coconut Chutney

1. Classic Coconut Chutney

Let's begin with the most classic recipe for making coconut chutney. To make this, all you need is coconut, green chillies, ginger, salt and tamarind pulp. That's it! Besides, it's also very easy and quick to make. To know the complete recipe, click here.

2. Mango-Coconut Chutney

Following that, we have a delicious and tangy coconut chutney recipe for you. This dish is flavoured with raw mango. It goes well with rice, paratha, and even pakodas. Find the recipe here.

3. Nilakadalai Chutney

Nilakadalai Chutney is a delectable combination of peanut, coconut, and curry leaf flavours. To improve the flavour and taste of your regular food, this chutney can be the ideal companion. Click here.

4. Coconut-Ginger Chutney

Last but not least, we have a zingy coconut chutney with tamarind and piquant flavours of ginger and green chillies. Click here for the complete recipe.

5. Tomato Coconut Chutney

Lastly, we bring you a chutney recipe that is loved by people of all ages. This chutney is made with onions, tomatoes, grated coconut (freshly grated, if possible), whole red chillies, red chilli powder, salt and lemon juice for extra tanginess. For the detailed recipe, click here.

So, what are you waiting for? Surprise your family with a full-fledged meal that includes these coconut chutneys, and then let us know how they react in the comments section.



