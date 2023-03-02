With Holi just around the corner, it's time to gear up for the festivities and indulge in some delicious snacks. And what better way to kickstart the celebration than with some crispy and spicy pakodas? Whether you're hosting a party or just looking for some tasty snacks to munch on, these quick and easy pakoda recipes are sure to impress your guests and satisfy your taste buds. From classic favourites like onion and potato pakodas to more unique options like tandoori and cheese pakodas, these recipes are perfect for adding some flavour to your Holi celebrations without spending hours in the kitchen. So, get ready to fry up some mouth-watering pakodas and add some excitement to your Holi festivities.





Also Read: Add Sweetness To Your Holi Celebrations With Halwai-Style Meethi Mathari

Here are our top 5 pakoda recipes for you to try:

Onion Pakoda

Also known as pyaz ka pakoda, Onion Pakoda is a crowd favourite. All you need is besan, salt, some spices, and onion. Remember to fry the onion fritters on low-medium heat to ensure that they cook quickly without burning. Click here for the recipe.

Aloo Paneer Pakoda

Aloo ka pakoda is a favourite among kids and adults alike, but have you tried adding paneer to it? This twist in the recipe takes the taste to a whole new level. Trust us, you won't be able to resist these drool-worthy Aloo Paneer Pakodas. Click here for the recipe.

Cheese Pakoda

Who doesn't love cheese? Well, here's a pakoda recipe that adds a cheesy twist to the classic snack. Indulge in the creaminess of the cheese and the crispiness of the pakoda with every bite. Click here for the recipe.

Tandoori Pakoda

If you're looking for a unique and flavorful pakoda recipe, Tandoori Pakoda is the way to go. While paneer pakoda is a popular version, this recipe adds some tandoori flavours to tantalize your taste buds. Click here for the recipe.

Vegetable Pakoda

Mix vegetable pakodas are easy to make and bring a variety of flavours to your pakoda list. Those who love eating greens will appreciate the mixed vegetable pakodas. Click here for the recipe.





Try This Steamed Dahi Bhalla Recipe On The Occasion Of Holi- Recipe Video Inside





So, this Holi, try out these quick and easy pakoda recipes and give your guests a fabulous treat they won't forget anytime soon!