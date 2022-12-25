Parties and gatherings always remain incomplete unless you have some delicious kebabs on offer. They come in different shapes, sizes, and varieties with each one of them having an addictive taste. From shami and seekh kebab to the creamy malai kebab, these snacks can easily outshine other popular foods at any party. Now that the party season is here and you can't get a better reason to set up a tandoor on the terrace and throw a rooftop party. Making sure that you don't struggle with the recipes, we have got you five kebab recipes that you can easily make for weekend get-togethers.

Here Are 5 Quick And Easy Kebab Recipes For Your Weekend Get-Togethers:

1. Chicken Galawat Kebab

While every variety of kebab is equally scrumptious, this chicken galawat kebab stands out with its distinct quality to melt in the mouth. A popular delicacy of the Awadhi cuisine, galawat kebabs are infused with a host of spices that lead to an explosion of flavours in your mouth. These kebabs aren't tricky to make and will definitely get your guests hooked on them.





Click here for the recipe of chicken galawat kebab.

2. Chicken Shami Kebab

Coming straight from the royal kitchens of the Mughals, chicken shami kebab is one of the varieties of kebab that you can easily prepare at home. It offers a blend of minced chicken, chana dal, and spicy masalas resulting in a lip-smacking taste.





Try the full recipe for chicken shami kebab here.





Chicken shami kebab is a great recipe for your weekend parties. Photo Credit: NDTV Beeps

3. Chicken Hara Bhara Kebab

This variant of kebab, besides the pleasing texture of chicken, has the taste and nutrients of spinach, potatoes, and peas. The added ingredients also give a distinct green colour to the kebabs making them all the more delicious.





Find the full recipe for chicken hara bhara kebab here.

4. Lamb Seekh Kebab

A bite of authentic seekh kebab can instantly send you into a food coma. Made with minced lamb meat, the kebabs are marinated in a variety of spices, grilled to perfection on a tandoor and then served with some fresh green chutney and onions.





Click here for the full recipe of lamb seekh kebab.

5. Chicken Boti Kebab

You can use either chicken or mutton to make these authentic boti kebabs. If you want a party snack that goes with any drink and lights up your dinner, then try this boti kebab recipe. It is easy to make and can be prepared in under 30 minutes.





Click here for the full recipe of chicken boti kebab.