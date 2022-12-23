For every chicken lover, chicken tikka is probably the first snack they order at any restaurant. Juicy chicken pieces, marinated in flavourful masalas- chicken tikka is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. What we love the most is how delicious chicken tikka is. You can have it as is with the sides of green chutney, or wrap it in roti with sauces and enjoy a tikka roll for a wholesome meal. Better still, you can stuff some of those juicy, succulent chicken pieces in between bread or burger bun and devour. Doesn't it sound yummy already? But if you look around, you will find, several people confusing chicken tikka with chicken tandoor. So, first, let's look into the difference between these two delicacies.





What Is The Difference Between Chicken Tandoori And Chicken Tikka:

Both these dishes have a dedicated set for fan following and are completely different from each other. To make chicken tikka, you need skinless and boneless chunks of chicken necessarily taken from the breast. On the other hand, chicken tandoori can be made with both a full chicken, with skin. You will also find people making chicken tandoori with the legs, breasts and wings of a chicken.

Both chicken tandoori and chicken tikka include almost the same spices. But if you look into the recipes closely, both have a mix of masalas in different proportions. Moreover, chicken tikka finds multiple variations in the recipe - hariyali chicken tikka, malai chicken tikka to name a few.





How To Make Chicken Tikka | What Is Chicken Tikka Made Out Of?

Chicken tikka follows quite a simple recipe. All you need to do is to clean the boneless chunks of chicken, marinate them with spices and roast them in a tandoor. You may also cook the tikkas on tawa at home. Here, we curated a list of our favourite chicken tikka recipes for you to try. Take a look.

Here Are 5 Ways To Make Chicken Tikka At Home:

Classic Chicken Tikka:

Tender of pieces of chicken, marinated in Indian spices like red chilli powder, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste and more and cooked to perfection - chicken tikka spells indulgence. Click here for the recipe.

Pudina Chicken Tikka:

Classic chicken tikka, with a punch of mint flavour in it, this dish proves to be a great starter at any party. The mixture of spices with mint makes this dish a must-try. Click here for the recipe.





Nimbu Hari Mirch Chicken Tikka:





For the ones who love spice in their food, this dish is a must-try. Juicy chicken pieces marinated in yogurt infused with lime leaves and roasted in a tandoor until slightly burnt, this recipe deserves a spot at your next dinner party. Click here for recipe.

Hariyali Chicken Tikka:

Here, chicken pieces are marinated in a green paste made with coriander, mint, and ginger-garlic and kept for at least 30 minutes to rest. It is then roasted in a tandoor or on tawa and enjoyed with salad by the sides. Click here for recipe.

Afghani Chicken Tikka:

This mildly spiced chicken recipe is made with the goodness of cream, mixed with cashews, poppy seeds and melon seeds along with pepper. It is then grilled to perfection and relished. Click here for the recipe.





So if you are planning to host a party this weekend, we have got your chicken appetisers sorted. Try these recipes and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.