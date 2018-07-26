5 Health Benefits Of Including Kinnows In Our Daily Diet

Highlights Kinnows are a hybrid variety of two kinds of citrus cultivars

We all must have seen this fruit that looks identical to an orange. Yes, you guessed that right, it's kinnow! We have seen kinnows in juice shops, supermarkets and weekly fruit markets. Popularly known as Punjab's king of fruits, kinnows are a hybrid variety of two kinds of citrus cultivars - King (Citrus nobilis) and Willow Leaf (Citrus x deliciosa). According to nutritionists and health experts, adding kinnows to our daily diet can improve our health in many ways. So, let's have a look at some health benefits of including this orange lookalike in our daily meals:





1. Aids Digestion





One of the best qualities of kinnows is that it absorbs into stomach and helps in digestion without putting any pressure on the digestive tract. So, if you are someone with a weak stomach or have any indigestion issues, then you can skip drinking milk and consume kinnow juice in your breakfast. It is suggested to consume the fresh fruit twice a day for effective results.

2. Alleviates Acidity And Heartburn





If you are prone to suffering from acidity or heartburns, then kinnow is the fruit for you. Kinnows are rich in mineral salts; therefore, they are capable of alleviating acidity. It is believed that daily consumption of kinnow fruit is quite effective for those who are leading a sedentary lifestyle.





3. Rich in vitamin C And Minerals





Kinnows are extremely rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C acts as anti-aging agent. Eating kinnows or drinking kinnow juice regularly can help combat wrinkles due to ageing. Moreover, the minerals present in kinnows not only enhance our overall metabolism but also help us get a flawless and glowing skin.





4. Natural Body Energiser





Consuming kinnows regularly will energise our body. Power-packed with huge amounts of carbohydrates including glucose, fructose and sucrose, kinnows are known to be one of the best sources of energy. If you regularly workout or have a hectic work life, consume kinnow juice as your morning or post workout drink.





5. Balances Cholesterol Levels





According to health experts, kinnows are known to reduce the presence and effects of bad cholesterol and increase the amount of good cholesterol in our body. Meaning, consuming kinnows daily can reduce the chances of atherosclerosis, heart attack and stroke.





In comparison to other citrus fruits, kinnow contains more calcium, which means a regular consumption could make your bones stronger.





Fun fact: The peel of this fruit is used in various herbal cosmetic products and is an effective home remedy to treat those stubborn blackheads.







