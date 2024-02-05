Tender, creamy, and delectable, lemon chicken is one dish that is liked by kids and adults alike. This dish is easy to make and so yummy that it can be paired perfectly with flatbreads and naans. Lemon used in the chicken marinade helps enhance its flavour and tenderness while adding a tangy and acidic taste to it. The acid in the lemon juice helps the chicken become juicier and more tender by breaking down its muscle fibres. Lemon chicken tikka can be paired with bread and rice, and is filling and extremely satisfying. If you are interested in an easy-to-make lemon chicken tikka recipe, then fret not! We have listed a delicious recipe that can be prepared in no time!





Why Is Lemon Chicken Tikka So Good?

Lemon Chicken Tikka is an easy-to-make recipe that requires minimal ingredients from your pantry. This creamy dish goes well as an appetizer or a side dish and is liked by kids and adults alike. It is extremely versatile, and you can easily increase or alter its taste and gravy level as per your preference. While making it for kids, you can toss the cooked chicken tikka in some butter and fresh cream so that the tanginess of lemon complements the sweetness of the cream.

What Can You Pair With Lemon Chicken Tikka?

What you pair with lemon chicken tikka depends entirely on your preparation method of the dish. Lemon chicken tikka is mainly an appetizer and goes well with pickled onions or yogurt chutney. You can also make it into a roll by simply adding the cooked chicken pieces to a paratha and topping it with onions, lemon juice, and sauces. When presenting to guests, you can serve Lemon chicken tikka on a side of coleslaw, roasted vegetables, or mint yogurt chutney. Lemon chicken tikka also pairs well with cocktails, especially citrus-flavoured ones.

How To Make Lemon Chicken Tikka At Home: Easy Recipe To Make Lemon Chicken Tikka At Home

As mentioned above, lemon chicken tikka can be made easily at home with minimal ingredients from your pantry. This dish is full of flavours and if made in semi-gravy, can be paired with rice or naans. To make Lemon Chicken Tikka at home, you need to marinate the chicken pieces in spices. After the chicken has absorbed the flavours, cook it until it's charred and tender. Top it with fresh cream and lemon juice, and it's done! You can adjust the spice levels as per your preference. Make it extra creamy by tossing the cooked chicken in heavy cream and dry herbs!





Want a step-by-step guide? Click here to learn the full recipe for Lemon Chicken Tikka!

Bonus Tip:

Make sure not to overcook the lemon chicken tikka so that it is tender and juicy while serving. You can also add a dash of fresh cream to add to the dish's richness.





