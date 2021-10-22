The coming of October means the change of weather. One day it will be so cold that you would want to shower in hot water, the other would be so warm that you would be sweating through your tank top. The fluctuating temperature and the sudden outburst of rains might feel scenic and beautiful, but it also means the breeding of different kinds of diseases. It is important to keep ourselves safe and healthy during this time as even a tiny dip in our immunity can put us in danger of catching the flu. The seasonal flu always comes around October and April, when the temperature indicates the slow change of the seasons. One might feel feverish, have headaches or catch a cold or have cough. We have some easy ways that may help you fight away the seasonal flu!





Here Are 5 Home Remedies That May Help With Seasonal Flu:

Besan Ka Sheera is an ayurvedic recipe from Punjab made with besan, ghee, milk, turmeric and black pepper. It is a soothing hot beverage for the throat and the nose. Dr Balwant Mardia of 2S Wellness Center, Jodhpur says that "ginger, kali mirchi, turmeric, and other components can aid to strength of our bodies and increase immunity."

You need basic ingredients for these cough drop.

This homemade cough drop is made of the goodness of ginger, honey and lemon. These three ingredients are known for their health benefits. Honey has a variety of antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. According to a 2012 study published in the Journal Pediatrics, honey helps in treating persistent cough.

Turmeric is globally known for boosting immunity as has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral agents to boost our immunity. Dr BN Sinha, an Ayurvedic expert, suggests drinking a glass of milk with turmeric twice daily.

Kadha have ayurvedic herbs.

We all have been forced to drink kadha by our mothers and grandmothers whenever we get sick, there is a reason behind it! Ingredients used in kadha like tulsi and haldi are known for their immunity-boosting properties. Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Dutta suggests the use of tulsi as a home remedy when you feel sick.

Carrots are known for improving our vision but that's not all. Carrots helps produce vitamin A, vitamin A helps protect against infection and reduces the risk of respiratory illnesses. The warmth provided by a hot bowl of soup comforts the body. Therefore, carrot soup may help the body fight the flu.





If you have some different home remedies that you follow at home, then do share with us in the comments section below!





