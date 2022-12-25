As the temperature drops, so does the desire for hearty winter fare. From stocking up on the crunchy seasonal veggies to munching on some greasy snacks, there isn't a better time to indulge in all these treats than the winter season! The season also calls for some soul-soothing beverages as well. Besides the quintessential chai, there are various other beverages that are equally delicious and go well with our favourite snacks. For example, hot chocolate, noon chai, masala chai and many others. If you're always on the lookout for winter special treats, here we have a list of interesting winter beverages that you must try. Not only are they delicious, but also give off much-needed warmth during this nippy weather.

Here're 5 Hot Beverages To Keep You Warm This Winter Season:

1. Kashmiri Noon Chai

The best time to enjoy noon chai's decadent flavour and alluring aroma are on chilly winter mornings. This chai can also be made using Kashmiri green tea instead of the gunpowder tea leaves that are typically used. The addition of dried rose petals, as well as chopped dry fruits and nuts, gives the tea a royal flavour! Click here for the Kashmiri noon chai recipe.

2. Masala Hot Chocolate

Why not try a spicy hot chocolate this season if you're looking for a way to liven things up a bit? Given the heat of the various whole spices used in it, this beverage is known as Masala Hot Chocolate. As compared to the classic Hot Chocolate, this recipe is significantly more soul-soothing. Click here for Masala Hot Chocolate recipe.

3. Apple-Kinnow Winter Punch

Next up we bring you a very tangy recipe. The warm apple-kinnow winter punch is a fruity beverage that you will enjoy to the very last sip and is made with just a few basic ingredients and spices. This warm apple-kinnow winter punch is something you will really enjoy if you enjoy mulled wine, hot chocolate, coconut toddy, and all the hot drinks that are associated with the winter season. Click here for Apple-Kinnow Winter Punch recipe.





(Also Read: Winter Diet: 7 Classic Winter Recipes You Need To Try Today)

4. Hyderabadi Dum Chai

Up until this point, everyone had the classic chai recipe. But now is the time to give it a twist with this creamy and rich chai! If you are a chai person, this Hyderabadi dum chai is an absolute must-try. Click here for Hyderabadi Dum Chai recipe.

5. Haldi Doodh

Turmeric contains antiseptic, antifungal, and antiviral properties that aid in immunity and the prevention of colds, flu, and seasonal diseases. Considering this, we bring you a classic haldi doodh recipe to include in your winter diet. Click here for Haldi Doodh recipe.





So, what are you waiting for? Add these beverages to your diet and let us know how you all liked them in the comments below.