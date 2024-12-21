One of the best things about childhood is watching cartoons and eating ice cream, candies, and all kinds of forbidden junk food. As we grow up, we might still love ice cream, but somehow fail to match the enthusiasm of our childhood. Right? Well, if you wish to reignite your love for fun foods, let us take you on a nostalgic journey by revisiting some of the iconic foods featured in our favourite and popular cartoons from the '90s. Brace yourselves for a dreamy and 'foodilicious' ride that will take you back to those wonderful, carefree days.

Here Are 5 Foods From Cartoons Every '90s Kid Will Remember:

1. Spinach From 'Popeye The Sailor'

Many parents of '90s kids are grateful to Popeye. Why? Every time our favourite 'sailor man' needed strength to fight the bad guys, he would eat a can of spinach and be fueled with great energy. Inspired by Popeye, many kids would eat their spinach or "palak" without any fuss and with great enthusiasm.

2. Cheese From 'Tom and Jerry'

Menus of restaurants and cafes these days might be full of cheesy pizzas and sandwiches. However, during the '90s, cheese was still an indulgence and something not that readily available. Since kids love cheese, many of us were tempted by the blocks of yellow cheese with holes, as shown in the iconic 'Tom and Jerry' cartoon show. We would love to get a bite of that creamy cheese-one of Jerry's favourite snacks.

3. Bugs Bunny's Carrots From 'Looney Tunes Cartoons'

Another healthy food item many kids would like to snack on is carrots. No point in guessing which cartoon character loves these the most - the funny and witty Bugs Bunny. Whether it was a hunter looking to kill him or the jealous Daffy Duck finding ways to snub him, our favourite bunny character would fight all challenges with ease, while chomping on a carrot. Do not forget his iconic dialogue while eating a carrot-"Eh, kya baat hai dost? (Eh... What's Up Doc?)"





4. The Big Banana From 'Oswald'

Did you love Oswald as a child? Who are we kidding? Chances are, you still do. Oswald is kind and caring, loving and nurturing. This blue octopus is a lovely friend and a great neighbour. Oswald loves to do different activities with his friends. Remember the time he grew a banana in his house? It was so big that it ended up taking up space in the entire living room. In pure Oswald fashion, he shared it with everyone and they celebrated the Big Banana Festival.

5. Food Machines From 'The Jetsons'

This cartoon show features the Jetson family living in a utopian future. In the future, people do not need to cook and can fix any meal at the click of a button. The 'Foodarackacycle' is a food-serving machine that makes and dispenses any meal at the touch of a button. They also have a machine called 'Menulator,' which allows you to make any sandwich by simply announcing everything you want in the filling. Cool, right?





Do you remember any more iconic foods from '90s cartoons? We would love to hear from you! Share with us in the comments section and maybe rewatch your favourite cartoons and enjoy their iconic snacks. Happy eating!