What happens when your home is your office? The constant access to the fridge becomes real. We find ourselves wandering into the kitchen, because the fridge is all yours and there's plenty of food available. However, this habit can sabotage your weight loss plans and halt productivity. Working remotely also makes you feel like moving around less and as a result, you burn fewer calories than you usually would. Being mindful is necessary. So how can you include nutrients and also keep yourself full while spending most of the time working at home? Here are a few healthy options that may serve your purpose.

We found you 5 healthy and low fat snacks option that you can munch on throughout the day while working. Read on.

1. Roasted chickpeas or broad beans

Move over potato chips and other salty snacks. Roasted chickpeas and broad beans are as delicious and crunchy as other popular snacks but are relatively low in calories. It is also a great source of fibre and protein.

Roasted chana is high in protein and low in calories

2. Dry fruits

Like any other kind of snack, dry fruits are great for curbing appetite. A dose of nuts and dry fruits also help in building a strong metabolism. You must add almonds, cashews, raisins, walnuts, figs, dates, along with a few dried berries in your snack meal if you are working from home. A minimal quantity of nuts consumed regularly has many health benefits.

3. Popcorn

The best thing about popcorn is that it is a healthy whole grain snack that is surprisingly nutritious. A cup of wholegrain popcorn offers dietary fibre and protein, which makes it a great snacking choice. So if you need something to munch you can always get yourself a serving of popcorn. Even, if you demolish a whole bag, the calories you intake will remain relatively controlled.

You may add flavourings of your choice to your bowl of popcorn

4. Veggie sticks

Sounds boring? If you are someone on the lookout to boost immune function, few servings of veggies every day is a no brainer. This goes for both raw and cooked vegetables. They are nutrient-rich and contain lots of dietary fibre to help keep you full. Try munching on carrot, capsicum, tomatoes and cucumbers. Overeating is not a problem in this case as veggie sticks have zero calories.

5. Granola bars

Quite healthy and can save you from mindless munching. You can try making your own granola bars by heating sugar and butter in a saucepan. Pour this preparation over dry oats, raisin and cardamom as per your taste. Wrap in an aluminium foil and freeze. Your protein-rich bars are ready to eat.

Granola bars are loaded with several healthy nutrients for overall benefit

Try these healthy foods for healthy snacking. And if you have any such healthy food option, do share with us in the comments section below.