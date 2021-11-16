Millets are the best when you want to consume delicious food without any guilt. There can be numerous interesting dishes that can be made using millets. Millets provide the body with a number of minerals like calcium, iron, manganese, magnesium among others. Not just this, millets like jowar, bajra, ragi have high antioxidant properties and are fibrous in nature. Nutritionists often suggest that bajra helps in weight loss. It prevents weight gain and lowers cholesterol levels in the body. If you are someone looking at shedding those extra kilos, check these recipes that will support your weight-loss journey.





1) Mixed Millet Bhel Puri





This recipe has the goodness of ragi, peanuts, amaranth, and a mix of millets combined with fresh vegetables like potatoes, tomatoes, onion, lemon juice, and chillies. This is low on fat and can be a great snack to enjoy with a cup of tea.

Healthy millet bhelpuri

2) Foxtail Millet Porridge

This is a good breakfast option that you can choose while you're on a weight-loss journey. This is a classic preparation of light foxtail millet and bananas. It won't take much time and is good on the taste quotient as well.





3) Bajre Ki Khichdi





Sometimes, instead of some elaborate dish, we find comfort in a bowl full of khichidi. Don't opt for white rice for this one, instead take some fibrous millets that are also rich in protein. You can enjoy this bajre ki khichadi even if you are a diabetic.

Bajra Khichdi is healthy and delicious

4) Bajra Tartlets With Fruit Custard





There are times when you want to prepare something new and give your regular food a makeover. If that's what you are looking at, you can follow this recipe of delicious tartlets and garnish them with fruits. It's tasty and healthy.





5) Jowar Medley





You must try to look out for recipes that introduce you to yummy snacks packed with health benefits. This is one such delight that can be your best snacking option in the middle of the day. Take some jowar seeds, millets, and a handful of spices to rustle up this one.

Jowar medley is easy to make

Next time you're hungry and looking for healthy food alternatives, try out one of these millet-based recipes.