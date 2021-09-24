Millets are widely grown around the world as cereal crops. They have gained popularity as they are free of gluten, which makes them the preferred substitute for maize or wheat. Rich in dietary fiber, they support the good bacteria in the digestive system. They are also rich in protein, fiber, and exhibit high antioxidant properties. Millets also contain a number of minerals such as calcium, iron, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, potassium, copper, and selenium. All these make them a powerhouse of nutrients, particularly to make the bones strong. The millets commonly grown in India are: jowar; bajra, ragi, jhangora, barri, kangni, kodra etc.





They help in regulating blood sugar levels, weight loss, and are good for the heart, fight cancer cells and improve digestion. There used to be a time when people would often complain that millets were bland in taste. That is no longer the case. Millets are now being made into fluffy bread, gooey porridges, hot khichdi, idlis, dosas and delicious desserts.





Here are five delicious recipes that you can try for health benefits as well as for treating your taste buds.

This is a perfect dish to start your day. For breakfast, it can be paired with green or red chutney. Bajra is a great source of protein and fiber; it is low on carbs. When included with methi, this recipe works really for those suffering from high blood sugar levels.

Bajra roti can be prepared for breakfast

Prepared with banana and figs, this recipe is healthy and light. You can also add thick coconut milk to enhance the taste or try a variation.

This is a healthy burger, and it does not include tall those unwanted calories. However, it doesn't compromise on taste either. Using kodo millet takes away all the calories and boosts taste. It will make you feel full for a long time.

Kodo burger buns are healthy and delicious

Even imagining bhel puri fills the mouth with water: spicy and sharp. It's enjoyed by people of all age groups. Mixing millets like ragi and lemon in it can be a wise way to increase the snack's health quotient.

If you want to try something absolutely desi, go for khichdi cooked using millets. To go with the khichdi, you can make chips — albeit a healthy version — using ragi. Click here for the recipe of ragi chips. You can make these chips in under 30 minutes.